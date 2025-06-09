Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are two golfers in the 2025 U.S. Open field seeking a victory in the third major of the year to pull within one of completing a career grand slam. Both have won a major in the last 12 months, with Schauffele taking the 2024 Open Championship and Scheffler coming off his victory at the PGA Championship. Despite being listed among the top-five betting favorites, their 2025 U.S. Open odds are drastically different, with Scheffler as the +280 favorite and Schauffele at +2200 to win the U.S. Open 2025 from Oakmont Country Club starting on Thursday.

If you're looking for 2025 U.S. Open sleepers, a longshot like Tyrrell Hatton could be your best option. Hatton has a victory on the DP World Tour this year, and with at least one top-15 finish in a major the last four years, the model sees value in him at 50-1 odds.

Justin Thomas (40-1)

This isn't the Justin Thomas of two years ago. Thomas had one of the most substantial one-season declines, going from finishing fifth in the FedEx Cup standings in 2022 to missing the 70-golfer postseason the following year. But Thomas is playing some of the best golf of his career this season as he's fourth in the FedEx Cup standings and he won his first tournament since taking the 2022 PGA Championship by winning the RBC Heritage on April 20. Thomas is a 16-time PGA Tour winner, including a two-time major champion, and the chance to play him at 40-1 odds shows strong value based on the model's projections.

Thomas' putter has made him a consistent contender in recent weeks, which includes a victory and two second-place results over his last six tournaments. The 32-year-old has the best putting average on the PGA Tour and ranks third in putts per round and sixth in one-putt percentage. Thomas is second on the PGA Tour in birdie average and on Par 4s, making him a top longshot for 2025 U.S. Open bets.

Patrick Cantlay (42-1)

The 2021 FedEx Cup champion reached as high as No. 3 in the world rankings and as a Tour champion, two-time BMW Championship winner and a Team USA member on the Ryder Cup, he's competed in and performed well on elevated stages. Yet, he's been unable to capture a major title and that's something that will always loom over him until he changes that. The U.S. Open has been his most consistent of the four majors, however, with four straight top 15 results, including finishing T3 last year.

Cantlay is an eight-time PGA Tour winner despite never claiming a major. Although he's never been No. 1 as a professional, he was the top-ranked amateur for more than a year (54 weeks) from 2011-2012, so he has the potential to dominate his peers. The 33-year-old is still young enough that he should have plenty of major tournaments ahead, but the chatter around him not winning a major isn't fading. Cantlay skipped last weekend's tournament in preparation for the U.S. Open, and he has three top-five finishes in 12 events this year. The model sees value in him at his current odds for those targeting longshots in 2025 U.S. Open bets.

Tyrrell Hatton (50-1)

Hatton has yet to win a major, but he's made the cut in 13 of 14 major events since the start of 2022, including in each of his three U.S. Open events. The Englishman finished T14 at the Masters, getting off to a strong start with a 3-under-par Round 1 and scoring at 5-under-par over the first two days. Hatton struggled in the third round to remove himself from championship contention, but if Hatton can avoid that one rough day, he has a legitimate chance to capture his first major and would provide a significant payday if he does so.

The 33-year-old has finished in the top 15 in each of his last three LIV Golf tournaments, and he already has a victory in 2025 after taking the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January in a tournament that included Rory McIlroy. Hatton is listed at 50-1 odds.

More 2025 U.S. Open picks

