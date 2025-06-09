The first two golf majors of 2025 resulted in Rory McIlroy completing a career grand slam and Scottie Scheffler becoming a three-time major winner. The 2025 U.S. Open is the next chance for golfers like Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, who are all ranked top 15 in the world, to capture their first major title. With the U.S. Open 2025 beginning on Thursday from Oakmont Country Club, should you include any non-previous major winners in your 2025 U.S. Open bets for online sports betting sites?

Patrick Cantlay, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, is one of those top golfers looking to capture his first major victory. Cantlay is ranked 16th in the world, and our golf model says he is one of the better values to win his first major at 45-1 in the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds.

Now that the 2025 U.S. Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks.

Justin Thomas (40-1)

This isn't the Justin Thomas of two years ago. Thomas had one of the most substantial one-season declines, going from finishing fifth in the FedEx Cup standings in 2022 to missing the 70-golfer postseason the following year. But Thomas is playing some of the best golf of his career this season as he's fourth in the FedEx Cup standings and he won his first tournament since taking the 2022 PGA Championship by winning the RBC Heritage on April 20. Thomas is a 16-time PGA Tour winner, including a two-time major champion, and the chance to play him at 40-1 odds shows strong value based on the model's projections.

Thomas' putter has made him a consistent contender in recent weeks, which includes a victory and two second-place results over his last six tournaments. The 32-year-old has the best putting average on the PGA Tour and ranks third in putts per round and sixth in one-putt percentage. Thomas is second on the PGA Tour in birdie average and on Par 4s, making him a top longshot for 2025 U.S. Open bets.

Patrick Cantlay (42-1)

Cantlay falls in that bitter-sweet category of one of the world's top golfers without a major championship, and the fact he hasn't won a major yet continues to plummets his odds at major events. The 2025 U.S. Open odds are no different, but that narrative around him makes Cantlay a top longshot value for the model for 2025 U.S. Open bets. He made a run for the title at last year's U.S. Open before finishing T3, as he's finished in the top 15 in each of his last three U.S. Open tournaments.

Cantlay was the 2021 Tour Champion, so despite his lack of a major victory, he's shown the ability to win with large prizes on the line. The eight-time PGA Tour winner is seeking his first victory since the 2022 BMW Championship, but he's finished in the top 13 in three of his last four tournaments, including T4 at the Truist Championship on May 11. Cantlay ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained. The model calculated its projections with Cantlay at 42-1 odds, but you can find even better value on him at DraftKings at 50-1 odds.

Tyrrell Hatton (50-1)

Hatton has yet to win a major, but he's made the cut in 13 of 14 major events since the start of 2022, including in each of his three U.S. Open events. The Englishman finished T14 at the Masters, getting off to a strong start with a 3-under-par Round 1 and scoring at 5-under-par over the first two days. Hatton struggled in the third round to remove himself from championship contention, but if Hatton can avoid that one rough day, he has a legitimate chance to capture his first major and would provide a significant payday if he does so.

The 33-year-old has finished in the top 15 in each of his last three LIV Golf tournaments, and he already has a victory in 2025 after taking the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour in January in a tournament that included Rory McIlroy. Hatton is listed at 50-1 odds on Caesars Sportsbook.

