The 2025 U.S. Open heads heads for Round 4 on Sunday morning at Oakmont Country Club, and American Sam Burns remains atop the leaderboard after another solid round on Saturday as he looks for his first career major. He sits at 4 under, one shot ahead of Adam Scott and J.J. Spaun. Viktor Hovland (-1) is the only other golfer below par through three rounds. Burns and Scott will be the final pairing teeing off on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The weekend 2025 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Burns as the +160 favorite (risk $100 to win $160), with Scott at +300 and Spaun at +330. Hovland is +600, while World No. 1 Scott Scheffler, who is eight shots off the lead, is a +7000 longshot. Before locking in any 2025 U.S. Open Sunday picks, be sure to see the 2025 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters (its fourth Masters in a row), this year's PGA Championship and last year's U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen big returns. Also, see the latest DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code if you're a new user looking for even more value.

Now that three rounds are in the books at the 2025 U.S. Open, SportsLine simulated the final round 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2025 U.S. Open leaderboard.

Top 2025 U.S. Open predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 U.S. Open: Spaun, who is tied for second place and has the third-lowest odds at +350, doesn't make a strong run on Sunday and settles for a finish outside of the top 3. The 34-year-old American has been resilient, bouncing back from a mediocre second-round 72 with a third-round 69 that has him very much in the mix entering Sunday.

He doesn't have much of a track record at this tournament or any other major, however. This is first made cut at the U.S. Open, and he doesn't have any top-20 major finishes. Of the four golfers with the most realistic chance to win, the model gives him the lowest percentage, making him somebody to fade in 2025 U.S. Open Sunday bets. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

Another surprise: Hovland, who is +650, make a run up the leaderboard. He has a better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 27-year old Norwegian has yet to win a major, but does have experience competing on Sundays.

He's been consistent at Oakmont this weekend, shooting a 71, 68 and 70 to say under par and in the mix. Despite being two strokes behind Spaun, the model has him overtaking him and identifies Hovland as a top-3 contender, making him a solid choice for U.S. Open outright bets and a top-5 bet, which returns -175. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting several other longshots to stay in the mix, including one who is higher than 50-1. You can only see the model's U.S. Open picks here.

So, who will win the U.S. Open 2025, and which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2025 U.S. Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including four straight Masters.

2025 U.S. Open odds, weekend contenders

Sam Burns +160

Adam Scott +300

J.J. Spaun +330

Viktor Hovland +600

Carlos Ortiz +2000

Tyrrell Hatton +2200

Scottie Scheffler +7000

Thriston Lawrence +8000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +10000

Cameron Young +12000

Robert MacIntyre +17000

Ben Griffin +35000

Russell Henley +40000

Brooks Koepka +60000

Nick Taylor +60000

Max Greyserman +60000

Marc Leishman +60000