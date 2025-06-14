2025 U.S. Open odds: Surprising picks, weekend predictions from golf model that nailed 15 majors
SportsLine's golf model ran 10,000 simulations of the final two rounds of the U.S. Open 2025 at Oakmont
The 2025 U.S. Open heads for the weekend on Saturday morning at Oakmont Country Club, and there are some surprising names atop the leaderboard. Americans Sam Burns and J.J. Spaun lead the way at 3 under and 2 under, respectively. Viktor Hovland of Norway is the only other golfer in the 2025 U.S. Open field to go below par through two rounds at 1 under. Other notables within striking distance are Adam Scott (E), Brooks Koepka (+2) and Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm, all at 3 over. A few golfers finished up Round 2 early Saturday morning after lightning suspended play late on Friday, and the first tee times in Round 3 are expected to come around 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.
The weekend 2025 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Burns, who shot a 65 in Round 2, as the +330 favorite (risk $100 to win $330), with Hovland at +550. Spaun (+700) and Scheffler (+800) are the only other golfers priced lower than +1000. Before locking in any 2025 U.S. Open weekend picks, be sure to see the 2025 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters (its fourth Masters in a row), this year's PGA Championship and last year's U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen big returns. Also, see the latest DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code if you're a new user looking for even more value.
Top 2025 U.S. Open predictions
One surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 U.S. Open: Spaun, who is in solo second place and has the third-lowest odds at +700, stumbles over the weekend and falls all the way out of the top 5. The 34-year-old American has virtually no track record of success in major play.
He's never finished inside the top 20 at a major and this is his first made cut at the U.S. Open. There were also some concerning signs in Round 2 as he bogeyed three of his final four holes. The model isn't confident that he's a legitimate win and contender and recommends fading him in outright and in U.S. Open prop betting. See who else to fade at SportsLine.
Another surprise: Rahm, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2021 U.S. Open champion is looking for his third career major after winning the Masters in 2023.
Overall, the U.S. Open has been one of Rahm's best majors, as he's had four top-15 finishes in the past five years and hasn't finished worse than T23 since 2018. The model has identified him as a top-three contender on its projected leaderboard, making him a solid choice for U.S. Open outright bets and a top-5 bet, which returns +300. See who else to back at SportsLine.
The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer who will make surprising runs on Saturday and Sunday, including one monster longshot that returns higher than 30-1. You can only see the model's U.S. Open picks here.
2025 U.S. Open odds, weekend contenders
Sam Burns +330
Viktor Hovland +550
J.J. Spaun +700
Scottie Scheffler +800
Ben Griffin +1100
Adam Scott +1600
Brooks Koepka +2200
Jon Rahm +2500
Russell Henley +3000
Si Woo Kim +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Collin Morikawa +4000
Keegan Bradley +5500
Victor Perez +5500
Rory McIlroy +6000
Jason Day +6500
Thomas Detry +6500
Thriston Lawrence +8000
Carlos Ortiz +8000
Cameron Young +11000
Daniel Berger +11000
Xander Schauffele +11000
Jordan Spieth +11000
Robert MacIntyre +11000
Max Greyserman +11000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +11000
Taylor Pendrith +12000
Aaron Rai +12000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
Sam Stevens +12000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000