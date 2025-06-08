Bryson DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open title last year, and he will try to defend his title at the 2025 U.S. Open beginning on Thursday, June 12 at Oakmont Country Club. DeChambeau finished fifth at the Masters in April and second at the PGA Championship, giving him five top-six finishes in his last six major appearances. He is +900 in the 2025 U.S. Open odds, trailing Scottie Scheffler (+320) and Rory McIlroy (+550) atop the 2025 U.S. Open field. McIlroy completed a career grand slam at the Masters, while Scheffler is fresh off his PGA Championship victory. The U.S. Open is known for being played at challenging courses, and Oakmont is no exception. Accuracy will be paramount at the relentless Pittsburgh course, so which golfers should you back with your 2025 U.S. Open betting picks? Before locking in your 2025 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 U.S. Open: Jon Rahm, a former U.S. Open champion and two-time major winner, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Rahm was in contention at the PGA Championship and even held a share of the lead in the final round. However, the Spaniard ended the round with a bogey and two double-bogeys over his final three holes, resulting in a T-8 finish.

Rahm had 11 bogeys or worse at the PGA Championship thanks in large part to his inaccuracy off the tee. Rahm finished the second major of the year with a 53.6% driving accuracy, which doesn't bode well with the tough course conditions expected at Oakmont. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 U.S. Open field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tyrrell Hatton, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hatton is still seeking his first major championship victory, but he won eight times on the European Tour and once on the PGA Tour. He has six top-10 finishes in majors, including a T9 at the Masters last year.

Hatton has been remarkably consistent at majors in recent years, making the cut in 13 of his last 14 appearances. The Englishman is one of the best iron players in the world, and accuracy is a major factor at Oakmont. Given his wins on multiple tours, it seems like it will only be a matter of time before Hatton breaks through at a major. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +320

Rory McIlroy +550

Bryson DeChambeau +900

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +1700

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Collin Morikawa +2200

Viktor Hovland +2600

Justin Thomas +3300

Brooks Koepka +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Shane Lowry +3600

Sungjae Im +4100

Matt Fitzpatrick +4100

Hideki Matsuyama +4100

Adam Scott +4100

Patrick Cantlay +4200

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Cam Smith +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Tom Kim +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Jordan Spieth +6500

Jason Day +6500

Brian Harman +8000

Max Homa +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Daniel Berger +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Sergio Garcia +10000

Nick Dunlap +10000

Dean Burmester +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Ryan Fox +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Harris English +12000

J.T. Poston +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000