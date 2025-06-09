2025 U.S. Open picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions from top golf model that nailed 15 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 U.S. Open 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and more
The trend of major championship victories by golf's biggest stars has continued into 2025. In 2024, Scottie Scheffler (Masters), Xander Schauffele (PGA Championship and Open Championship), and Bryson DeChambeau (U.S. Open) claimed the four major titles. This year, Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have already won the first two majors of the season. Next up is the 2025 U.S. Open, which is slated to begin on Thursday, June 12, at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
DeChambeau, last year's U.S. Open champion, enters as a strong contender after finishing near the top in both of this year's majors. According to the latest 2025 U.S. Open odds, Scheffler is the favorite at +280 (risk $100 to win $280), followed by DeChambeau (+700), McIlroy (+1100) and Jon Rahm (+1200). Will the favorites dominate the leaderboard at Oakmont, or will a sleeper like Hideki Matsuyama (+6500) or Jordan Spieth (+5500) emerge from the field and come away with the win?
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
2025 U.S. Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 U.S. Open: Rory McIlroy, a past U.S. Open champion and the third-favorite at +1100, stumbles and falls all the way out of the top five. McIlroy was the talk of the golf world in April when he won the Masters, finally breaking through to complete his career grand slam.
There hasn't been much to like about his game since that point, however. He and Shane Lowry finished T12 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans the next week despite being substantial favorites. McIlroy then finished T7 at the Truist Championship, T47 at the PGA Championship and then missed the cut at last week's RBC Canadian Open. He's not a strong pick to win it all at this number, and there are far better values in the 2025 U.S. Open field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. A two-time PGA Championship winner, Thomas has reclaimed his spot as one of the premier golfers in the world after an extended bout with inconsistent play. He has risen to No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Thomas has 16 career PGA Tour victories, including a win at the 2025 RBC Heritage.
In total, Thomas has six top-10 finishes in 2025. He currently ranks third on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.580), fifth in strokes gained on approach shots (0.812), and eighth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.151). Given his well-rounded skillset and recent form, the model is expecting Thomas to contend at Oakmont in 2025. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks
2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites
(odds subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +280
Bryson DeChambeau +700
Rory McIlroy +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Ludvig Åberg +3000
Joaquin Niemann +3300
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Brooks Koepka +5000
Sepp Straka +5000
Jordan Spieth+5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Corey Conners +7000
Ben Griffin +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Sam Burns +8000
Justin Rose +10000
Patrick Reed +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
Harris English +10000
Maverick McNealy +11000
Daniel Berger +11000
Tony Finau +11000
Si Woo Kim +11000
Robert MacIntyre +11000
Taylor Pendrith +12000
Aaron Rai +12000
Sungjae Im +12000
Jason Day +12000
Ryan Fox +12000
Cameron Young +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Cameron Smith +15000
Akshay Bhatia +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
J.J. Spaun +15000
Thorbjørn Olesen +17000
Denny McCarthy +17000
Brian Harman +17000
Nick Taylor +17000
Andrew Novak +17000
Adam Scott +17000
J.T. Poston +17000
Dustin Johnson +17000
Ryan Gerard +22000
Gary Woodland +22000
Lucas Glover +22000
Michael Kim +22000
Carlos Ortiz +22000
Davis Thompson +22000
Marc Leishman +22000
Tom Kim +22000
Bud Cauley +25000
Max Greyserman +25000
Byeong Hun An +25000
Thomas Detry +25000
Eric Cole +25000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +27000
Johnny Keefer +30000
Stephan Jaeger +30000
Tom Hoge +30000
Sam Stevens +30000
Rasmus Højgaard +30000
Jordan Smith +30000
Jackson Koivun +30000
Phil Mickelson +30000
Mackenzie Hughes +30000
Matt Wallace +30000
Davis Riley +35000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000
Jhonattan Vegas +35000
Erik van Rooyen +35000
Niklas Norgaard +35000
Doug Ghim +35000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Matt McCarty +40000
Matthieu Pavon +40000
Jacob Bridgeman +40000
Cam Davis +40000
Chris Kirk +40000
Richard Bland +40000
Emiliano Grillo +40000
Victor Perez +40000
Laurie Canter +50000
Chris Gotterup +50000
Mark Hubbard +50000
Takumi Kanaya +50000
Ben James +60000
Michael La Sasso +60000
Justin Lower +60000
Jinichiro Kozuma +75000
Joe Highsmith +75000
Sam Bairstow +75000
Matthew Jordan +75000
Edoardo Molinari +75000
Emilio Gonzalez +100000
Evan Beck +100000
Alistair Docherty +100000
Joakim Lagergren +100000
Alvaro Ortiz +100000
Ryan McCormick +100000
Tyler Weaver +100000
Riley Lewis +100000
Joey Herrera +100000
Frederic LaCroix +100000
Andrea Pavan +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Matt Vogt +100000
James Hahn +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Jacques Kruyswijk +100000
Kevin Velo +100000
Trevor Cone+100000
James Nicholas +100000
Grant Haefner +100000
Brady Calkins +100000
Noah Kent +100000
Yuta Sugiura +100000
Lanto Griffin +100000
Justin Hicks +100000
Will Chandler +100000
Trevor Gutschewski +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Scott Vincent +100000
Thriston Lawrence +100000
Chandler Blanchet +100000
George Kneiser +100000
Trent Phillips +100000
Zachery Pollo +100000
Frankie Harris +100000
Bryan Lee +100000
Jackson Buchanan +100000
Philip Barbaree +100000
Cameron Tankersley +100000
Justin Hastings +100000
Guido Migliozzi +100000
Nick Dunlap +100000
Preston Summerhays +100000
George Duangmanee +100000
Zac Blair +100000
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio +100000
Roberto Díaz +100000
Austen Truslow +100000
Harrison Ott +100000
Zach Bauchou +100000
Lance Simpson +100000
Maxwell Moldovan +100000
Chase Johnson +100000
Riki Kawamoto +100000