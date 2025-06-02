If you enjoy watching the top golfers in the world struggle to break par, the 2025 U.S. Open could be your cup of tea. It will take place at Oakmont Country Club, and the last time the course hosted a major, the 2016 U.S. Open< Dustin Johnson won with a score of four-under. That's the second-highest winning score in any major over the last decade as just five players broke par. Despite virtually no water hazards or trees, the course is known for its difficulty thanks to 175 bunkers, and the U.S. Open 2025 field will be tested from start to finish.

The U.S. Open 2025 will begin on Thursday, June 12, the 125th edition of the major. How will Johnson, and others from that 2016 tournament such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler perform? Golfers such as Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa will play Oakmont for the first time, so should they be considered for your 2025 U.S. Open bets? Before locking in your 2025 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites and for anyone taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now that the 2025 U.S. Open field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 U.S. Open: Jon Rahm, a former U.S. Open champion and two-time major winner, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Rahm was in contention at the PGA Championship and even held a share of the lead in the final round. However, the Spaniard ended the round with a bogey and two double-bogeys over his final three holes, resulting in a T-8 finish.

Rahm had 11 bogeys or worse at the PGA Championship thanks in large part to his inaccuracy off the tee. Rahm finished the second major of the year with a 53.6% driving accuracy, which doesn't bode well with the tough course conditions expected at Oakmont. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 U.S. Open field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. There are three players who rank among the top five in both FedEx Cup standings and in World Ranking in Thomas, Scheffler and McIlroy. While McIlroy and Scheffler have single-digit odds, Thomas' 33-1 price gives him extreme value considering his recent level of play. Over his last five starts, he has a victory, plus two runners-up, as the two-time PGA champion has four top-2 finishes in 2025.

Few golfers in the world have as complete a game as Thomas, who ranks in the top 10 on tour in strokes gained: total, SG: tee-to-green and SG: approach the green. Both his driver and his iron play have been exceptional, as has been his work when landing on the green. Thomas tops the PGA Tour in both putting average and birdie average, with the latter pertinent for this major considering how difficult it is to break par at Oakmont. It would be wise to jump on Thomas at his current PGA odds before they change. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and the first two majors in 2025.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Get full 2025 U.S. Open picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +320

Rory McIlroy +550

Bryson DeChambeau +900

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +1700

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Collin Morikawa +2200

Viktor Hovland +2600

Justin Thomas +3300

Brooks Koepka +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3300

Shane Lowry +3600

Sungjae Im +4100

Matt Fitzpatrick +4100

Hideki Matsuyama +4100

Adam Scott +4100

Patrick Cantlay +4200

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Cam Smith +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Tom Kim +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Jordan Spieth +6500

Jason Day +6500

Brian Harman +8000

Max Homa +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Daniel Berger +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Sergio Garcia +10000

Nick Dunlap +10000

Dean Burmester +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Ryan Fox +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Harris English +12000

J.T. Poston +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Adrian Meronk +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000