Recent majors have been dominated by previous champions, so much so that even when Xander Schauffele won his first major last year, he became the latest multi-major winner later that same year. Schauffele won last year's PGA Championship at 30 years old and after finishing seventh at the U.S. Open, he capped his major season with an Open Championship title. Schauffele went from the conversion to one of the world's best golfers without a major title to in the grand slam picture in less than a year. The 2025 U.S. Open is the next chance for Schauffele to continue his pursuit of the career grand slam when the U.S. Open 2025 tees off Thursday from Oakmont Country Club in the suburbs of Pittsburgh.

2025 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 U.S. Open: Rory McIlroy, a past U.S. Open champion and the third-favorite at +1100, stumbles and falls all the way out of the top five. Since winning the 2025 Masters, which completed his career grand slam, he has struggled of late. He missed the cut at the Zurich Classic on April 23.

At the Truist Championship on May 7, he finished tied for seventh. He followed that up with a 47th-place at the PGA Championship. Last week at the RBC Canadian Open, he missed the cut after posting a 71 and 78 for a nine-over-par 149. Despite all of his past successes, the model sees better value elsewhere. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa has finished in the top 15 in each of his last four U.S. Open tournaments, including two top-five results over that span. He has finished inside the top 16 in five of his last six major tournaments as a consistent presence toward the top of major leaderboards.

The 28-year-old is eighth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, including fifth in strokes gained: Tee-to-Green and sixth in strokes gained: Approach the Green. What he lacks in power (157th in driving distance), Morikawa makes up for in accuracy, hitting 72.9% of fairways, the second-best average on the PGA Tour. That has put him in strong positions for birdie opportunities, which he's often finished with the third-best birdie average on the PGA Tour, and driving accuracy will be crucial at Oakmont Country Club. A U.S. Open championship would put Morikawa one shy of completing the career grand slam, and at 25-1 odds, the model projects value in him doing that this weekend. See who else to pick here.

2025 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +280

Bryson DeChambeau +700

Rory McIlroy +1100

Jon Rahm +1200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Åberg +3000

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Brooks Koepka +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Jordan Spieth+5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +7000

Ben Griffin +7000

Russell Henley +7000

Sam Burns +8000

Justin Rose +10000

Patrick Reed +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Harris English +10000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Tony Finau +11000

Si Woo Kim +11000

Robert MacIntyre +11000

Taylor Pendrith +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Sungjae Im +12000

Jason Day +12000

Ryan Fox +12000

Cameron Young +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Cameron Smith +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Thorbjørn Olesen +17000

Denny McCarthy +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Nick Taylor +17000

Andrew Novak +17000

Adam Scott +17000

J.T. Poston +17000

Dustin Johnson +17000

Ryan Gerard +22000

Gary Woodland +22000

Lucas Glover +22000

Michael Kim +22000

Carlos Ortiz +22000

Davis Thompson +22000

Marc Leishman +22000

Tom Kim +22000

Bud Cauley +25000

Max Greyserman +25000

Byeong Hun An +25000

Thomas Detry +25000

Eric Cole +25000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +27000

Johnny Keefer +30000

Stephan Jaeger +30000

Tom Hoge +30000

Sam Stevens +30000

Rasmus Højgaard +30000

Jordan Smith +30000

Jackson Koivun +30000

Phil Mickelson +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Matt Wallace +30000

Davis Riley +35000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000

Jhonattan Vegas +35000

Erik van Rooyen +35000

Niklas Norgaard +35000

Doug Ghim +35000

Nico Echavarria +40000

Matt McCarty +40000

Matthieu Pavon +40000

Jacob Bridgeman +40000

Cam Davis +40000

Chris Kirk +40000

Richard Bland +40000

Emiliano Grillo +40000

Victor Perez +40000

Laurie Canter +50000

Chris Gotterup +50000

Mark Hubbard +50000

Takumi Kanaya +50000

Ben James +60000

Michael La Sasso +60000

Justin Lower +60000

Jinichiro Kozuma +75000

Joe Highsmith +75000

Sam Bairstow +75000

Matthew Jordan +75000

Edoardo Molinari +75000

Emilio Gonzalez +100000

Evan Beck +100000

Alistair Docherty +100000

Joakim Lagergren +100000

Alvaro Ortiz +100000

Ryan McCormick +100000

Tyler Weaver +100000

Riley Lewis +100000

Joey Herrera +100000

Frederic LaCroix +100000

Andrea Pavan +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Matt Vogt +100000

James Hahn +100000

Adam Schenk +100000

Jacques Kruyswijk +100000

Kevin Velo +100000

Trevor Cone+100000

James Nicholas +100000

Grant Haefner +100000

Brady Calkins +100000

Noah Kent +100000

Yuta Sugiura +100000

Lanto Griffin +100000

Justin Hicks +100000

Will Chandler +100000

Trevor Gutschewski +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Scott Vincent +100000

Thriston Lawrence +100000

Chandler Blanchet +100000

George Kneiser +100000

Trent Phillips +100000

Zachery Pollo +100000

Frankie Harris +100000

Bryan Lee +100000

Jackson Buchanan +100000

Philip Barbaree +100000

Cameron Tankersley +100000

Justin Hastings +100000

Guido Migliozzi +100000

Nick Dunlap +100000

Preston Summerhays +100000

George Duangmanee +100000

Zac Blair +100000

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio +100000

Roberto Díaz +100000

Austen Truslow +100000

Harrison Ott +100000

Zach Bauchou +100000

Lance Simpson +100000

Maxwell Moldovan +100000

Chase Johnson +100000

Riki Kawamoto +100000