OAKMONT, Pa -- The United States Golf Association has maintained a $21.5 million purse for the 2025 U.S. Open as it returns to Oakmont Country Club for a record 10th playing of the national championship. One year ago, at Pinehurst No. 2, Bryson DeChambeau took home the $4.3 million grand prize, which will account for the same dollar figure awarded to this year's winner.

"Our purse is $21.5 million. Winner's check is $4.3 million. We didn't raise our purse this year," USGA CEO Mike Whan said. "When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was $12.5 million, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger. We're not really a fan of small, but when we go, go a little bit bigger. Same, by the way, has happened on the women's side where we've gone from 5.5 to 12 in a similar period of time. ...

"We understand the competitive set. We know that this probably isn't really about the money for the person who puts it there, but at the same time, we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement. So, yeah, we feel comfortable [with the amount]. I don't really know the other four majors, but I think if we're not the top, we're close to the top. We'll continue to evaluate that both on the men's and women's side because it's part of creating what we want to be the greatest championship in the game."

Despite remaining at $21.5 million, the U.S. Open's purse continues to be the most lucrative among the golf majors (as Whan suggested). The Masters doled out a record $21 million in April, while the PGA Championship awarded $19 million to those at Quail Hollow Club. Last year's Open Championship paid out $17 million to its competitors. Currently leading the pack is The Players Championship, which put up $25 million with a winner's share of $4.5 million as claimed by Rory McIlroy in March.

Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2025 U.S. Open payouts.

2025 U.S. Open prize money, purse

Total purse: $21.5 million

1st: $4,300,000

2nd: $2,322,000

3rd: $1,445,062

4th: $1,013,040

5th: $843,765n

6th: $748,154

7th: $674,491

8th: $604,086

9th: $546,720

10th: $502,174

11th: $458,280

12th: $423,729

13th: $394,829

14th: $364,829

15th: $338,332

16th: $316,602

17th: $299,218

18th: $281,834

19th: $264,450

20th: $247,067

21st: $232,073

22nd: $217,080

23rd: $202,521

24th: $189,048

25th: $177,314

26th: $167,319

27th: $159,713

28th: $152,977

29th: $146,458

30th: $139,939

31st: $133,420

32nd: $126,901

33rd: $120,382

34th: $114,515

35th: $109,735

36th: $104,954

37th: $100,391

38th: $96,045

39th: $91,699

40th: $87,353

41st: $83,007

42nd: $78,661

43rd: $74,315

44th: $69,969

45th: $65,623

46th: $61,712

47th: $57,801

48th: $54,107

49th: $51,934

50th: $49,761

51st: $48,457

52nd: $47,370

53rd: $46,501

54th: $46,067

55th: $45,632

56th: $45,197

57th: $44,763

58th: $44,328

59th: $43,894

60th: $43,459

61st: $43,024

62nd: $42,590

63rd: $42,155

64th: $41,721

65th: $41,286

66th: $40,851

67th: $40,417

68th: $39,982

69th: $39,548

70th: $39,113

71st: $38,678