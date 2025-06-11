2025 U.S. Open prize money, purse: Payouts breakdown from $21.5 million pool at Oakmont Country Club
The U.S. Open remains the largest prize fund in major championship golf
OAKMONT, Pa -- The United States Golf Association has maintained a $21.5 million purse for the 2025 U.S. Open as it returns to Oakmont Country Club for a record 10th playing of the national championship. One year ago, at Pinehurst No. 2, Bryson DeChambeau took home the $4.3 million grand prize, which will account for the same dollar figure awarded to this year's winner.
"Our purse is $21.5 million. Winner's check is $4.3 million. We didn't raise our purse this year," USGA CEO Mike Whan said. "When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was $12.5 million, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger. We're not really a fan of small, but when we go, go a little bit bigger. Same, by the way, has happened on the women's side where we've gone from 5.5 to 12 in a similar period of time. ...
"We understand the competitive set. We know that this probably isn't really about the money for the person who puts it there, but at the same time, we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement. So, yeah, we feel comfortable [with the amount]. I don't really know the other four majors, but I think if we're not the top, we're close to the top. We'll continue to evaluate that both on the men's and women's side because it's part of creating what we want to be the greatest championship in the game."
Despite remaining at $21.5 million, the U.S. Open's purse continues to be the most lucrative among the golf majors (as Whan suggested). The Masters doled out a record $21 million in April, while the PGA Championship awarded $19 million to those at Quail Hollow Club. Last year's Open Championship paid out $17 million to its competitors. Currently leading the pack is The Players Championship, which put up $25 million with a winner's share of $4.5 million as claimed by Rory McIlroy in March.
Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2025 U.S. Open payouts.
2025 U.S. Open prize money, purse
Total purse: $21.5 million
1st: $4,300,000
2nd: $2,322,000
3rd: $1,445,062
4th: $1,013,040
5th: $843,765n
6th: $748,154
7th: $674,491
8th: $604,086
9th: $546,720
10th: $502,174
11th: $458,280
12th: $423,729
13th: $394,829
14th: $364,829
15th: $338,332
16th: $316,602
17th: $299,218
18th: $281,834
19th: $264,450
20th: $247,067
21st: $232,073
22nd: $217,080
23rd: $202,521
24th: $189,048
25th: $177,314
26th: $167,319
27th: $159,713
28th: $152,977
29th: $146,458
30th: $139,939
31st: $133,420
32nd: $126,901
33rd: $120,382
34th: $114,515
35th: $109,735
36th: $104,954
37th: $100,391
38th: $96,045
39th: $91,699
40th: $87,353
41st: $83,007
42nd: $78,661
43rd: $74,315
44th: $69,969
45th: $65,623
46th: $61,712
47th: $57,801
48th: $54,107
49th: $51,934
50th: $49,761
51st: $48,457
52nd: $47,370
53rd: $46,501
54th: $46,067
55th: $45,632
56th: $45,197
57th: $44,763
58th: $44,328
59th: $43,894
60th: $43,459
61st: $43,024
62nd: $42,590
63rd: $42,155
64th: $41,721
65th: $41,286
66th: $40,851
67th: $40,417
68th: $39,982
69th: $39,548
70th: $39,113
71st: $38,678