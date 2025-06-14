2025 U.S. Open prize money, purse: Payouts for each player from $21.5 million pool at Oakmont Country Club
The U.S. Open remains the largest prize fund in major championship golf
OAKMONT, Pa. -- The United States Golf Association has maintained a $21.5 million purse for the 2025 U.S. Open as it is being hosted by Oakmont Country Club for a record 10th playing of the national championship. One year ago, at Pinehurst No. 2, Bryson DeChambeau took home the $4.3 million grand prize, which will account for the same dollar figure awarded to this year's winner.
"Our purse is $21.5 million. Winner's check is $4.3 million. We didn't raise our purse this year," USGA CEO Mike Whan said. "When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was $12.5 million, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger. We're not really a fan of small, but when we go, go a little bit bigger. Same, by the way, has happened on the women's side where we've gone from 5.5 to 12 in a similar period of time. ...
"We understand the competitive set. We know that this probably isn't really about the money for the person who puts it there, but at the same time, we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement. So, yeah, we feel comfortable [with the amount]. I don't really know the other four majors, but I think if we're not the top, we're close to the top. We'll continue to evaluate that both on the men's and women's side because it's part of creating what we want to be the greatest championship in the game."
Despite remaining at $21.5 million, the U.S. Open's purse continues to be the most lucrative among the golf majors. The Masters doled out a record $21 million in April, while the PGA Championship awarded $19 million to those at Quail Hollow Club. Last year's Open Championship paid out $17 million to its competitors. Currently leading the pack is The Players Championship, which put up $25 million with a winner's share of $4.5 million as claimed by Rory McIlroy in March.
Oakmont is already showing its teeth this week as Moving Day creates an opportunity for some of the game's brightest starts to make a significant move up the leaderboard.
Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2025 U.S. Open payouts for the 66 professionals who made the cut (with $10,000 each going to the 75 pros that missed the weekend).
2025 U.S. Open prize money, purse
Total purse: $21.5 million
1st: $4,300,000
2nd: $2,322,000
3rd: $1,459,284
4th: $1,023,014
5th: $852,073
6th: $755,520
7th: $681,131
8th: $610,034
9th: $552,103
10th: $507,118
11th: $462,792
12th: $427,901
13th: $398,716
14th: $367,995
15th: $341,663
16th: $319,719
17th: $302,164
18th: $284,609
19th: $267,054
20th: $249,499
21st: $234,358
22nd: $219,217
23rd: $204,515
24th: $190,910
25th: $179,060
26th: $168,966
27th: $161,286
28th: $154,483
29th: $147,900
30th: $141,317
31st: $134,734
32nd: $128,151
33rd: $121,567
34th: $115,643
35th: $110,815
36th: $105,987
37th: $101,379
38th: $96,991
39th: $92,602
40th: $88,213
41st: $83,824
42nd: $79,436
43rd: $75,047
44th: $70,658
45th: $66,269
46th: $62,320
47th: $58,370
48th: $54,639
49th: $52,445
50th: $50,251
51st: $48,934
52nd: $47,837
53rd: $46,959
54th: $46,520
55th: $46,081
56th: $45,642
57th: $45,203
58th: $44,765
59th: $44,326
60th: $43,887
61st: $43,448
62nd: $43,009
63rd: $42,570
64th: $42,131
65th: $41,692
66th: $41,254