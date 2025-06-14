OAKMONT, Pa. -- The United States Golf Association has maintained a $21.5 million purse for the 2025 U.S. Open as it is being hosted by Oakmont Country Club for a record 10th playing of the national championship. One year ago, at Pinehurst No. 2, Bryson DeChambeau took home the $4.3 million grand prize, which will account for the same dollar figure awarded to this year's winner.

"Our purse is $21.5 million. Winner's check is $4.3 million. We didn't raise our purse this year," USGA CEO Mike Whan said. "When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was $12.5 million, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger. We're not really a fan of small, but when we go, go a little bit bigger. Same, by the way, has happened on the women's side where we've gone from 5.5 to 12 in a similar period of time. ...

"We understand the competitive set. We know that this probably isn't really about the money for the person who puts it there, but at the same time, we want the money to be commensurate with the achievement. So, yeah, we feel comfortable [with the amount]. I don't really know the other four majors, but I think if we're not the top, we're close to the top. We'll continue to evaluate that both on the men's and women's side because it's part of creating what we want to be the greatest championship in the game."

Despite remaining at $21.5 million, the U.S. Open's purse continues to be the most lucrative among the golf majors. The Masters doled out a record $21 million in April, while the PGA Championship awarded $19 million to those at Quail Hollow Club. Last year's Open Championship paid out $17 million to its competitors. Currently leading the pack is The Players Championship, which put up $25 million with a winner's share of $4.5 million as claimed by Rory McIlroy in March.

Oakmont is already showing its teeth this week as Moving Day creates an opportunity for some of the game's brightest starts to make a significant move up the leaderboard.

Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2025 U.S. Open payouts for the 66 professionals who made the cut (with $10,000 each going to the 75 pros that missed the weekend).

2025 U.S. Open prize money, purse

Total purse: $21.5 million

1st: $4,300,000

2nd: $2,322,000

3rd: $1,459,284

4th: $1,023,014

5th: $852,073

6th: $755,520

7th: $681,131

8th: $610,034

9th: $552,103

10th: $507,118

11th: $462,792

12th: $427,901

13th: $398,716

14th: $367,995

15th: $341,663

16th: $319,719

17th: $302,164

18th: $284,609

19th: $267,054

20th: $249,499

21st: $234,358

22nd: $219,217

23rd: $204,515

24th: $190,910

25th: $179,060

26th: $168,966

27th: $161,286

28th: $154,483

29th: $147,900

30th: $141,317

31st: $134,734

32nd: $128,151

33rd: $121,567

34th: $115,643

35th: $110,815

36th: $105,987

37th: $101,379

38th: $96,991

39th: $92,602

40th: $88,213

41st: $83,824

42nd: $79,436

43rd: $75,047

44th: $70,658

45th: $66,269

46th: $62,320

47th: $58,370

48th: $54,639

49th: $52,445

50th: $50,251

51st: $48,934

52nd: $47,837

53rd: $46,959

54th: $46,520

55th: $46,081

56th: $45,642

57th: $45,203

58th: $44,765

59th: $44,326

60th: $43,887

61st: $43,448

62nd: $43,009

63rd: $42,570

64th: $42,131

65th: $41,692

66th: $41,254