2025 U.S. Open prize money, purse: Payouts for winner J.J. Spaun, every player from $21.5 million pool
Spaun captured the largest winner's prize in major championship golf in the biggest victory of his career
OAKMONT, Pa. -- The United States Golf Association maintained a $21.5 million purse for the 2025 U.S. Open, which was hosted this week by Oakmont Country Club for a record 10th playing of the national championship. For the second straight year, a $4.3 million winner's share was awarded, this time to journeyman J.J. Spaun, who entered 120-1 without a major top 20 finish to his name.
Spaun opened the four-round trek at Oakmont with the 18-hole lead, and while he dropped it over the middle 36 holes, he was one of the few golfers who were able to brave the elements and power though Sunday at the toughest course in the United States. In doing so, he won the biggest prize of his career and forever etched his name in the history books while simultaneously creating an all-time moment by draining a 64-foot, 5-inch putt on his 72nd hole to claim the title.
Despite remaining at $21.5 million for the second straight year, the U.S. Open purse continues to be the most lucrative among the golf majors. The Masters doled out a record $21 million in April, while the PGA Championship awarded $19 million to those at Quail Hollow Club. Last year's Open Championship paid out $17 million to its competitors. Currently leading the pack is The Players Championship, which put up $25 million with a winner's share of $4.5 million as claimed by Rory McIlroy in March.
"Our purse is $21.5 million. Winner's check is $4.3 million. We didn't raise our purse this year," USGA CEO Mike Whan said. "When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was $12.5 million, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger. [...] We want the money to be commensurate with the achievement."
Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2025 U.S. Open payouts for the 66 professionals who made the cut and played Sunday (with $10,000 each going to the 75 pros that missed the weekend).
Total purse: $21.5 million
1st: $4,300,000 -- J.J. Spaun
2nd: $2,322,000 -- Robert MacIntyre
3rd: $1,459,284 -- Viktor Hovland
4th: $1,023,014 -- Carlos Ortiz, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton ($876,869 each)
5th: $852,073
6th: $755,520
7th: $681,131 -- Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Sam Burns ($614,423 each)
8th: $610,034
9th: $552,103
10th: $507,118 -- Ben Griffin, Russell Henley ($484,955 each)
11th: $462,792
12th: $427,901 -- Brooks Koepka, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thirston Lawrence, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chris Kirk ($348,967 each)
13th: $398,716
14th: $367,995
15th: $341,663
16th: $319,719
17th: $302,164
18th: $284,609
19th: $267,054 -- Ryan Fox, Victor Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy ($245,257 each)
20th: $249,499
21st: $234,358
22nd: $219,217
23rd: $204,515 -- Nick Taylor, Chris Gotterup, Max Greyserman, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Sam Stevens, Thomas Detry, Matt Wallace, Jason Day ($161,132 each)
24th: $190,910
25th: $179,060
26th: $168,966
27th: $161,286
28th: $154,483
29th: $147,900
30th: $141,317
31st: $134,734
32nd: $128,151
33rd: $121,567 -- Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Aaron Rai, J.T. Poston ($113,503 each)
34th: $115,643
35th: $110,815
36th: $105,987
37th: $101,379 -- Maverick McNealy
38th: $96,991 -- Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman ($90,408 each)
39th: $92,602
40th: $88,213
41st: $83,824
42nd: $79,436 -- Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Trevor Cone, Andrew Novak ($72,853 each)
43rd: $75,047
44th: $70,658
45th: $66,269
46th: $62,320 -- Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Berger, honattan Vegas, Rasmus Hojgaard ($56,944 each)
47th: $58,370
48th: $54,639
49th: $52,445
50th: $50,251 -- Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard, Ryan McCormick, Adam Schenk, Michael Kim ($48,100 each)
51st: $48,934
52nd: $47,837
53rd: $46,959
54th: $46,520
55th: $46,081 -- Justin Hastings (a - $0), Laurie Canter ($46,081)
56th: n/a
57th: $45,642 -- Denny McCarthy, Sungjae Im ($45,423 each)
58th: $45,203
59th: $44,765 -- Brian Harman, Harris English ($44,546 each)
60th: $44,326
61st: $43,887 -- James Nicholas, Jordan Smith, Johnny Keefer ($43,448 each)
62nd: $43,448
63rd: $43,009
64th: $42,570 -- Matthieu Pavon, Cam Davis, Philip Barbaree ($42,131 each)
65th: $42,131
66th: $41,692