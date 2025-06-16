OAKMONT, Pa. -- The United States Golf Association maintained a $21.5 million purse for the 2025 U.S. Open, which was hosted this week by Oakmont Country Club for a record 10th playing of the national championship. For the second straight year, a $4.3 million winner's share was awarded, this time to journeyman J.J. Spaun, who entered 120-1 without a major top 20 finish to his name.

Spaun opened the four-round trek at Oakmont with the 18-hole lead, and while he dropped it over the middle 36 holes, he was one of the few golfers who were able to brave the elements and power though Sunday at the toughest course in the United States. In doing so, he won the biggest prize of his career and forever etched his name in the history books while simultaneously creating an all-time moment by draining a 64-foot, 5-inch putt on his 72nd hole to claim the title.

Despite remaining at $21.5 million for the second straight year, the U.S. Open purse continues to be the most lucrative among the golf majors. The Masters doled out a record $21 million in April, while the PGA Championship awarded $19 million to those at Quail Hollow Club. Last year's Open Championship paid out $17 million to its competitors. Currently leading the pack is The Players Championship, which put up $25 million with a winner's share of $4.5 million as claimed by Rory McIlroy in March.

"Our purse is $21.5 million. Winner's check is $4.3 million. We didn't raise our purse this year," USGA CEO Mike Whan said. "When I started at the USGA just four years ago, our purse was $12.5 million, so I feel comfortable that we've been a leader in moving fast and bigger. [...] We want the money to be commensurate with the achievement."

Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2025 U.S. Open payouts for the 66 professionals who made the cut and played Sunday (with $10,000 each going to the 75 pros that missed the weekend).

2025 U.S. Open prize money, purse

Total purse: $21.5 million

1st: $4,300,000 -- J.J. Spaun

2nd: $2,322,000 -- Robert MacIntyre

3rd: $1,459,284 -- Viktor Hovland

4th: $1,023,014 -- Carlos Ortiz, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton ($876,869 each)

5th: $852,073

6th: $755,520

7th: $681,131 -- Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Sam Burns ($614,423 each)

8th: $610,034

9th: $552,103

10th: $507,118 -- Ben Griffin, Russell Henley ($484,955 each)

11th: $462,792

12th: $427,901 -- Brooks Koepka, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thirston Lawrence, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Chris Kirk ($348,967 each)

13th: $398,716

14th: $367,995

15th: $341,663

16th: $319,719

17th: $302,164

18th: $284,609

19th: $267,054 -- Ryan Fox, Victor Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy ($245,257 each)

20th: $249,499

21st: $234,358

22nd: $219,217

23rd: $204,515 -- Nick Taylor, Chris Gotterup, Max Greyserman, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Sam Stevens, Thomas Detry, Matt Wallace, Jason Day ($161,132 each)

24th: $190,910

25th: $179,060

26th: $168,966

27th: $161,286

28th: $154,483

29th: $147,900

30th: $141,317

31st: $134,734

32nd: $128,151

33rd: $121,567 -- Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley, Aaron Rai, J.T. Poston ($113,503 each)

34th: $115,643

35th: $110,815

36th: $105,987

37th: $101,379 -- Maverick McNealy

38th: $96,991 -- Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman ($90,408 each)

39th: $92,602

40th: $88,213

41st: $83,824

42nd: $79,436 -- Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim, Trevor Cone, Andrew Novak ($72,853 each)

43rd: $75,047

44th: $70,658

45th: $66,269

46th: $62,320 -- Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Berger, honattan Vegas, Rasmus Hojgaard ($56,944 each)

47th: $58,370

48th: $54,639

49th: $52,445

50th: $50,251 -- Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard, Ryan McCormick, Adam Schenk, Michael Kim ($48,100 each)

51st: $48,934

52nd: $47,837

53rd: $46,959

54th: $46,520

55th: $46,081 -- Justin Hastings (a - $0), Laurie Canter ($46,081)

56th: n/a

57th: $45,642 -- Denny McCarthy, Sungjae Im ($45,423 each)

58th: $45,203

59th: $44,765 -- Brian Harman, Harris English ($44,546 each)

60th: $44,326

61st: $43,887 -- James Nicholas, Jordan Smith, Johnny Keefer ($43,448 each)

62nd: $43,448

63rd: $43,009

64th: $42,570 -- Matthieu Pavon, Cam Davis, Philip Barbaree ($42,131 each)

65th: $42,131

66th: $41,692