The third major of the PGA Tour season is on tap, with the 2025 U.S. Open set to get underway on Thursday at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who won the 2025 PGA Championship and 2025 Masters, respectively, are widely considered to be the top two contenders entering the tournament. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau is right up there with them in the latest 2025 US Open odds, coming in at +700 (risk $100 to win $700). SportsLine's simulation model is calling for another strong performance from DeChambeau, backing the two-time U.S. Open champion in head-to-head golf betting over McIlroy.

The model is also calling for a surprisingly high finish from 26-year-old Joaquin Niemann. The Chilean's best finish at the U.S. Open was T23 in 2020, but he has been playing well in his events leading up to the week at Oakmont, and the model is projecting him to finish in the top-five on the final leaderboard in its 2025 U.S. Open prop picks. Before locking in any other U.S. Open 2025 prop bets, you'll want to see the best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites and for anyone taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Best prop bets for the 2025 U.S. Open:



Joaquin Niemann Top-5 finish (+450)

Niemann has yet to win a major, but the 26-year-old is widely considered to be one of the top all-around golfers in the world right now. His best finish at the U.S. Open came in 2020 when he finished T23, but he is coming off a strong T8 finish in his last major championship appearance (the 2025 PGA Championship). Niemann's well-rounded game sets him up nicely for success on what will likely prove to be the toughest course of the four majors in 2025.

Bryson DeChambeau (-165) over Rory McIlroy Head-to-Head

DeChambeau is the reigning U.S. Open champion, and he has been outstanding in majors over the last two years. The former SMU standout has finishes T6 or better in five of the last six majors, including T5 at the Masters and T2 at the PGA Championship this year. Meanwhile, McIlroy has drastically cooled off since his win at Augusta. The model is currently projecting DeChambeau to finish five spots ahead of McIlroy on the final leaderboard.

Corey Conners Top-30 Finish (+100)

Conners is one of the top sleepers in the 2025 U.S. Open field, according to the model. His best finish at the U.S. Open was T9 in 2024, and he has four straight Top-25 or better finishes in major championships. Conners has climbed to No. 21 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and SportsLine's model is projecting him to notch a top-15 finish this week at Oakmont.

