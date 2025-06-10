Scottie Scheffler's status as the world's No. 1 golfer comes with a lot of perks, but it also comes with a few downsides. Scheffler shared one of those Tuesday ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open.

Scheffler was asked if he ever hears from fans who have a financial interest in how he performs. The question was in reference to Scheffler being the overwhelming favorite to win the U.S. Open (+275 at BetMGM), which will start on Thursday.

"I think everybody hears from fans whether they have a financial benefit or anything in their outcome," Scheffler told reporters. "That's why I had to get rid of my Venmo because I was either getting paid by people or people requesting me a bunch of money when I didn't win. It wasn't a good feeling.

"But no, I don't pay attention to the favorite stuff or anything like that. Starting Thursday morning we're at even par and it's up to me to go out there and play against the golf course and see what I can do."

Scheffler's answer led to a follow-up question regarding the most amount of money he was ever sent via Venmo.

"I don't remember the most that somebody would send me," he said. "Maybe a couple bucks here or there. That didn't happen nearly as much as the requests did."

Given his recent run of success, it's safe to say that Scheffler wouldn't have too many requests for money if his Venmo account was still active. In 12 events this season, Scheffler has eight top-10 finishes, seven top-five finishes, and three wins in his last four outings. That recent run includes PGA Championship victory -- his third career major title -- and a victory at the Memorial, Jack Nicklaus' event and one of the PGA's eight signature events.

If he can get a win this weekend at Oakmont Country Club, Scheffler would have at least one major title in three of golf's four majors. He would also be one The Open championship away from joining Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen, and Rory McIlroy as the only players to win the career grand slam.

In order to win his first U.S. Open, Scheffler would have to conquer what he called "probably the hardest golf course that we'll play. Maybe ever." Oakmont, known for its thick roughs, deep bunkers and fast greens, is hosting the U.S. Open for a record 10th time.