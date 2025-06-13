The first round of the 2025 U.S. Open lived up to the expectations as one of the toughest tests in golf. Only 10 players finished Thursday in red figures as Oakmont Country Club stood up to the world's best even with ideal weather conditions.

Now that players have 18 holes under their belts at Oakmont, the challenge only gets tougher as the mental strain of the U.S. Open builds. For those at the top, they have to find a way to keep that momentum going on a course built to punish you for every mistake. One clean round at Oakmont is already quite the accomplishment, but backing that up with another is incredibly difficult.

For the second straight major, star players are not making up the top of the leaderboard after the first round, but as we saw at Quail Hollow, the cream tends to rise to the top. Friday offers an opportunity for some of those stars to position themselves for the weekend, while others are battling just to ensure they have a tee time on Saturday.

Brooks Koepka (-2) put together his best first round at a major in two years, and he'll look to prove that he's truly back to being a threat to win a third U.S. Open title when he tees off at 7:18 a.m. ET. Jon Rahm (-1) and Jordan Spieth (E) will be playing together again at 7:29 a.m. after solid starts to their championship with Rahm becoming the betting favorite at 11/2, per BetMGM.

Rahm jumped Scottie Scheffler, who is still getting immense respect in the betting market at 6-1 despite a 73 on Thursday that put him seven off the lead. Scheffler will look to bounce back at 7:40 a.m. going off No. 10 alongside Collin Morikawa (E) and Viktor Hovland (+2).

Like Scottie, Bryson DeChambeau (+3) and Rory McIlroy (+4) struggled in their opening rounds as well, but they will be part of the afternoon wave Friday. DeChambeau tees off on No. 1 at 1:14 p.m. with Xander Schauffele (+2), while McIlroy will be going off No. 10 at 1:25 p.m.

While the stars try to climb the leaderboard, the surprising names at the top will be looking to continue what's been a dream start to their week at Oakmont. J.J. Spaun (-4) and Thriston Lawrence (-3) will face that task Friday but will have to wait until later in the afternoon to get back on the course as Spaun goes off No. 1 at 12:52 p.m. and Lawrence is in one of the last tee times of the day at 2:20 p.m. off No. 10.

Those are just some of the interesting groups we'll be watching in Friday's second round. The full list is available below. Check out the 2025 U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide for a full breakdown of how to watch the year's third major championship.

All times Eastern

2025 U.S. Open tee times, Friday pairings

Hole No. 1

6:45 a.m. — Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

6:56 a.m. — Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

7:07 a.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

7:18 a.m. — Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

7:29 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

7:40 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

7:51 a.m. — Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

8:02 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

8:13 a.m. — Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

8:24 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

8:35 a.m. — Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a)

8:46 a.m. — James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

8:57 a.m. — Austen Truslow, Harrison Hott, George Duangmanee

12:30 p.m. — Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

12:41 p.m. — Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

12:52 p.m. — Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

1:03 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

1:14 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

1:25 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

1:36 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

1:47 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

1:58 p.m. — Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

2:09 p.m. — Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

2:20 p.m. — James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

2:31 p.m. — Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

2:42 p.m. — Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

Hole No. 10