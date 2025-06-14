After two rounds of play at the 2025 U.S. Open, just three players are under par as Oakmont Country Club has presented an incredibly challenging test for the world's best golfers. Sam Burns shot a 65 on Friday in the best round of the tournament so far and vaulted into the lead at 3 under by the end of the day. He leads 18-hole leader J.J. Spaun by one shot, and those two will make up Saturday's final pairing at 3:35 p.m. ET.

Leading the chase pack is Viktor Hovland at 1 under, as he likewise had one of the few under par rounds on Friday to move into contention at the top of the leaderboard. Hovland will be paired with Adam Scott (E) in the penultimate group on Saturday at 3:24 p.m. Also lurking five back is two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who briefly had it to 3 under on Friday before backing out to 2 over, but he has to be considered a major threat in the top 10 and will tee off at 2:51 p.m. with Si Woo Kim.

Many of the biggest stars in the field have lots of work to do on the weekend to get in contention, as Scottie Scheffler (1:02 p.m.), Collin Morikawa (1:18 p.m.) and Jon Rahm (1:29 p.m.) all start the third round seven shots back at 4 over. Rory McIlroy flirted with missing the cut, but he closed strong enough on Friday to post 6 over and earn an early tee time for the third round at 10:24 a.m. alongside Xander Schauffele.

The full list of Saturday's third round tee times is available below. Check out the 2025 U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide for a full breakdown of how to watch the year's third major championship.

All times Eastern

2025 U.S. Open tee times, Saturday pairings