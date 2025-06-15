The final round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont will be a battle between a number of players seeking their first career major win ... and a 44-year-old looking for his second -- more than a decade removed from his first. Adam Scott (-3) is the only player in the top 10 going into Sunday with a major win in his bag, but he's been trying to add to his 2013 Masters for the last 12 years.

After an impressive third-round 67, Scott will be part of the final pairing alongside 64-hole leader Sam Burns (-4). The duo, with 16 years separating them, will tee of at 2:15 p.m. ET while attempting to manage the nerves of being the last players out on Sunday at a major championship.

The penultimate pairing at 2:04 p.m. will feature J.J. Spaun (-3) and Viktor Hovland (-1), the only two other players in red figures going into the final round as Oakmont has lived up to its billing as one of the world's toughest courses. Carlos Ortiz (E) and Tyrrell Hatton (+1) had two of the best rounds of Saturday; they will tee it up together at 1:53 p.m.

Further down the leaderboard is the pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler (+4), who is tied for 11th even though he's eight shots off the lead. Scheffler will begin his final round at 1:04 p.m. alongside Nick Taylor (+4). Both winners this season, they will attempt to get off to a hot start and apply a bit of pressure on the leaders, hoping they inadvertently help the rest of the field by moving back toward even par.

The full list of Sunday's final round tee times is available below. Check out the 2025 U.S. Open TV schedule and coverage guide for a full breakdown of how to watch the year's third major championship.

All times Eastern

2025 U.S. Open tee times, Sunday pairings