The third major of the year is upon us as the 2025 U.S. Open brings the world's best golfers to one of the world's toughest courses: Oakmont Country Club. With players beginning battle at Oakmont on Thursday, the USGA released the groupings we will get to see play together in the first two rounds as they start in threesomes off split tees. There are, as always, some intriguing marquee groupings for this year's U.S. Open as the USGA puts many of the game's top stars together.

In the morning wave, we'll see Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Jose Luis Ballester tee off No. 1 at 7:29 a.m. ET -- a group that puts the reigning Open, U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur champions all together. On the opposite side of the course, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy will be teeing off No. 10 at 7:40 a.m. in what figures to be an extremely comfortable group for three European Ryder Cup veterans.

Highlighting the afternoon wave, the world No. 1 will begin his quest for a first U.S. Open title and his fourth career major at 1:25 p.m. as Scottie Scheffler -- joined by Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa -- will go off No. 1 on Thursday. Just before they tee off, three former U.S. Open champions -- Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson -- will begin their tournament on No. 10 at 1:14 p.m.

Those are just a handful of the intriguing groupings for the first two days at Oakmont. The full list is available below.

All times Eastern

2025 U.S. Open tee times, Thursday pairings

Hole No. 1

6:45 a.m. — Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

6:56 a.m. — Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

7:07 a.m. — Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

7:18 a.m. — Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

7:29 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

7:40 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

7:51 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

8:02 a.m. — Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

8:13 a.m. — Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

8:24 a.m. — Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

8:35 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen

8:46 a.m. — Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

8:57 a.m. — Philip Barbaree Jr., Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

12:30 p.m. — Frederick Lacroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

12:41 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

12:52 p.m. — Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

1:03 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1:14 p.m. — Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

1:25 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. — Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

1:47 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

1:58 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

2:09 p.m. — Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

2:20 p.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter

2:31 p.m. — Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez, Roberto Diaz

2:42 p.m. — Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

Hole No. 10