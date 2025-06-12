The third major championship of the 2025 golf season has arrived with the game's two best players already claiming the most notable titles of the year. The USGA has loaded up its premier event with nearly all the top golfers in the world competing as the 2025 U.S. Open features 156 contenders hoping to battle across 72 holes at Oakmont Country Club for the 10th time. Follow U.S. Open live leaderboard coverage throughout Round 1.

Play is underway Thursday at the most visited U.S. Open site -- hosting for the first time since 2016 -- with Scottie Scheffler atop the odds board as a heavy 11/4 favorite, per BetMGM. Despite going winless to open the season, the reigning PGA champion has won three of his last four tournaments. He is now seeking the third leg of his career grand slam with two green jackets and a Wanamaker Trophy already in his possession. Schefler enters the U.S. Open as the most significant favorite at a major championship since Tiger Woods was in his prime.

Rory McIlroy has been heading in the opposite direction of Scheffler after completing his career grand slam this April. The hottest golfer on the PGA Tour as a three-time winner entering Augusta National, McIlroy has been ice cold in two starts since. That's why he's fallen to third on the board at 11-1 behind Bryson DeChambeau (8-1), who begins the week as arguably the hottest major championship gofer in the game. DeChambeau, the reigning U.S. Open champion, has five top six finishes in his last six major starts. Not only that, the two-time U.S. Open winner finished T15 the last time the national championship was played at Oakmont in his first major start as a professional.

Eyes should also be on the likes of Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, all of whom level up when majors come around. For sleeper picks and trends to follow, check out some 2025 U.S. Open picks and expert predictions as Round 1 gets underway.

As far as the legends go, Tiger Woods remains sidelined while recovering from unexpected surgery, while Phil Mickelson looks to be making his 11th and final run at the career grand slam. Mickelson has finished 2nd at the U.S. Open an astounding six times (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013), and while he is a severe longshot at Oakmont, stranger things have happened in golf.

Attending the U.S. Open can be a ton of fun, but simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stage is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. Open all week long.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible during the week. Be sure to check out the U.S. Open tee times for Round 1 and stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the third major of the year.

All times Eastern

2025 U.S. Open TV schedule, where to watch

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 12

Round 1 start time: 6:30 a.m. [Tee times]

TV coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on USA Network

Late streaming coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups live stream: 7:17 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Round 2 -- Friday, June 13

Round 2 start time: 6:30 a.m.

Early streaming coverage: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on NBC

Late streaming coverage: 7-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups live stream: 7:17 a.m. on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 14

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 15

Round 4 start time: 9 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network

TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on NBC

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app