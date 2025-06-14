The third major championship of the 2025 golf season enters the weekend with the game's two best players entering having already claimed the most notable titles of the year. The USGA has loaded up its premier event with nearly all the top golfers in the world competing as the 2025 U.S. Open originally featured 156 contenders that have been whittled down to 67 playing the remaining 36 holes at Oakmont Country Club.

Serving as U.S. Open host for the 10th time, Oakmont has shown its teeth to the field as only three players enter Moving Day with under-par scores. Whether any of them will remain in red numbers once the sun sets Saturday is hardly guaranteed, and a charge from some more notable stars further down the leaderboard is most certainly possible given how quickly one's luck can change at the USGA's signature event.

Sam Burns shocked those in attendance and watching at home by posting a 65 in his second round, the third-lowest score in an Oakmont-hosted U.S. Open. That only spotted him a one-shot lead on 18-hole leader J.J. Spaun, who survived the carnage seen up and down Oakmont on the second day of play in Western Pennsylvania.

Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott and Ben Griffin round out the top five, and all three are capable of pulling out this national championship. While the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are much further down the leaderboard, Moving Day is aptly named for a reason. If any of them can put together a round like Burns did on Friday, suddenly this tournament will get even more interesting.

As far as the legends go, Tiger Woods missed the tournament while recovering from unexpected surgery, and Phil Mickelson excruciatingly missed the cut in what was his 11th and possibly final run at the career grand slam. Mickelson had finished 2nd at the U.S. Open an astounding six times (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013), and while he was a severe longshot at Oakmont, missing the cut by one to not play the weekend was poetically painful for Lefty.

Attending the U.S. Open can be a ton of fun, but simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stage is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. Open all weekend long.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much U.S. Open as possible over the next two days. Be sure to check out the U.S. Open tee times for Round 3 and stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the third major of the year.

All times Eastern

2025 U.S. Open TV schedule, where to watch

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 14

Round 2 continues: 7:30 a.m.

Round 3 start time: 9 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 15

Round 4 start time: 9 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network, Fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (Try for free)

Featured Groups live stream: TBA on USOpen.com, U.S. Open mobile app