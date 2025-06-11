The 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club could be a struggle for the amateurs and top pros alike in the 156-golfer field. With the rough as thick as any event in recent memory and the greens rolling fast, players will have to deal with a difficult setup not including the weather. While Bryson DeChambeau will try to defend his U.S. Open title from last year at Pinehurst, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will try to continue his recent hot play and win his second consecutive major tournament.

The weather in Oakmont, PA will add to the tricky test this weekend. On Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the 80s with humidity between 55-70%. With little wind in the forecast all week, the heat should take its toll on some of the players. With a storm front coming in by the weekend, temperatures will drop into the 70s and players will have to compete with soggy conditions and potential weather stoppages for thunderstorms. For those in contention, it's possible that the storms will disrupt their play and cause either more than 18 holes to be played on Sunday and/or a Monday finish.

Scottie Scheffler is the +275 favorite, followed by Bryson DeChambeau (+750), Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy (+1200), as well as Xander Schauffele (+2200) and Collin Morikawa at +2500 odds. With the 2025 U.S. Open weather forecast coming into focus as the tournament approaches, bettors are making their final selections. Should you back one of the 2025 U.S. Open favorites or take a swing on a longshot like Harris English, who closed in a fury to finish tied for second place at the PGA Championship in May?

2025 U.S. Open weather forecast

Day Skies Temperature Wind Rain Chance Thursday Partly Cloudy 87 7 mph 10% Friday Mostly Cloudy 83 6 mph 20% Saturday Thunderstorms 74 5 mph 60% Sunday Scattered Thunderstorms 78 6 mph 60%

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the U.S. Open field to see which players might be worth betting in these difficult conditions.

Here are three golfers to target at Oakmont Country Club in the potentially wet weather conditions:

Scottie Scheffler (+275)

If he's on his game this weekend, the U.S. Open might be a runaway in favor of Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 has won three of his last four tournaments, including the second major of 2025, The PGA Championship. In an event which requires precision off the tee and a top approach game, Scheffler possesses the best of both worlds.

In his last four events combined, Scheffler has gained 57 shots on the field, an astounding number showing how much better he's been compared to the competition. While he has yet to win the U.S. Open, he has three top-10s lifetime in this event including a 2nd place finish in 2022 and 3rd place finish in 2023. While the odds are short for a 156 man field, Scheffler is easily the top choice in any kind of conditions at Oakmont. He's +275 at DraftKings:

Collin Morikawa (+2500)

Though he hasn't won a golf tournament since 2023, Morikawa is a two-time major champion looking to add a U.S. Open title to victories in the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. His game relies on accuracy off the tee and precision iron play, both of which are necessary at Oakmont. The rough is playing up to five inches thick this week and players might have extreme trouble with lies off the fairway.

Morikawa has two solo second place finishes already this season, one in Hawaii at The Sentry as well as at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. If there is a weakness to his game, it's the putter, although he's seen positive gains on the field with the flat stick in his last three events. If there's an upset to be had at Oakmont, Morikawa should have a shot at a nice price to defeat Scheffler. He's +2500 at FanDuel:

Harris English (+10000)

English closed with a final round 65 to finish in a tie for second place at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last month. The winner of January's Farmers Insurance Open, he possesses a solid all-around game and should fare well in these conditions. Surprisingly though, he only has two top-10s this year, his win and the PGA Championship.

English's U.S. Open history also should appeal to bettors because of its consistency. Since 2020, he has posted two top-5s and three top-10s in one of the hardest events on the calendar each year. No matter the conditions, English should excel at a big price and out finish his long odds at Oakmont. English is a huge 100-1 longshot at Fanatics Sportsbook:

Where to bet the 2025 U.S. Open

Here is a look at several sportsbooks that will offer 2025 U.S. Open betting:

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks, bets

