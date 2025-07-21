Scottie Scheffler's win at The 2025 Open did plenty to increase his stature in the game of golf, but one place it did not move the needle was in the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings. The world No. 1 had already qualified for the team on points given his substantial stretch of quality play, and he will almost certainly remain in the top spot over the next few weeks as the team is determined.

While Scheffler's ranking did not change despite hoisting his first Claret Jug, there was plenty of shuffling beneath him. Most notably, Bryson DeChambeau's place inside the top six was solidified, which automatically qualifies for the team. DeChambeau crawled back from a brutal 78 in the first round at Royal Portrush to finish inside the top 10 and secure his third such finish across the four major championships in 2025.

While it is possible the two-time major champion falls out of the automatic qualifying zone before the Ryder Cup rolls around -- those on LIV Golf do not accumulate Ryder Cup points for play on their circuit -- captain Keegan Bradley confirmed the big-hitting right hander will join the Americans at Bethpage Black when the competition takes place towards the end of September.

"Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup," Bradley told Sports Illustrated. "He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he's one of the best players on the planet."

While DeChambeau's presence among the 12 players is locked on, the skipper's own ball reains up in the air. Bradley dropped to No. 10 in the team standings following The Open as the potential for him to become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer a mere six decades ago continues to loom large.

Ryder Cup Europe and captain Luke Donald agreed to a provision in the captain's agreement that may pave the way for Bradley to hold a dual role, The Telegraph reported Monday. Bradley asked to add a clause into the contract -- one rarely modified as it contains specifications such as the number of vice captains allowed per team -- that would allow vice captains to give on-course advice to players.

Previously, only the captain himself was allowed to speak with competitors once match play began. Conversations usually surround club selection on par 3s and various other nuggets believed vital for success. This communication barrier would have been a substantial hurdle for Bradley to choose himself as a player given it would leave the Americans without an advice-giver from the sideline.

Now that Europe has agreed to the provision, Bradley is basically clear to choose himself. Bradley previously stated he would not play in the Ryder Cup as captain unless he automatically qualified; however, his stellar level of play in 2025 coupled with pressure from peers and fans -- plus this new provision that would ensure his experienced vice captains could lend advice that would have solely fallen on his shoulders -- prop that door open substantially.

The Americans are -145 favorites to win the Ryder Cup, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

2025 U.S. Ryder Cup standings (July 21)

Italics = Automatic qualifying zone | Bold = Confirmed participant

Rank Player Points 1 Scottie Scheffler* 32,420.33 2 Xander Schauffele 13,383.85 3 J.J. Spaun 12,478.91 4 Russell Henley 11,623.82 5 Bryson DeChambeau 10,774.98 6 Harris English 10,385.65 7 Justin Thomas 10,208.09 8 Collin Morikawa 9,743.61 9 Ben Griffin 8,604.91 10 Keegan Bradley (c) 8,038.50 11 Maverick McNealy 7,414.15 12 Brian Harman 7,007.99

While Bradley's inclusion on the playing roster remains up in the air, Schauffele, Spaun and Henley seems to be just about locked in with only four PGA Tour events remaining before the Tour Championship. Players receive one Ryder Cup point for every $1,000 earned through the BMW Championship with captain's selections being announced following the completion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.