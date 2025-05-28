The 2025 U.S. Women's Open brings the best in the world to a familiar venue for golf fans as they will take on the challenge of Erin Hills, the host of the 2017 U.S. Open won by Brooks Koepka.

One of the biggest challenges at Erin Hills this week will be the length of the course, as it will play around 6,900 yards for the women. That figures to provide a bit of an advantage for long hitters off the tee like world No. 1 Nelly Korda (10-1), while managing approach shots from long distances and players leaving themselves in the right spots will be paramount.

Korda is the second-favorite this week and will be looking to avenge last year's disaster at Lancaster Country Club when she shot an 80 in her opening round, with most of the damage coming at the par-3 12th when she made a 10 after going in the water three times. She will be trying to make that a distant memory by winning her first U.S. Women's Open and third career major title this week.

Ahead of Korda on the odds sheet is world No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul (15/2), who has established herself as one of the dominant stars of the game with five LPGA Tour wins at just 22 years old, but is still seeking her first major championship. Lydia Ko (20-1) could capture her fourth major with a win this week, moving her a Women's PGA win away from the grand slam and giving her the most major titles of anyone currently playing. Minjee Lee (22-1) is also a multiple major winner and won the U.S. Women's Open in 2022.

However, when looking at the odds sheet at the women's majors, you must consider long shots as significant threats. Where on the men's side the list of recent major winners aligns with the top of the world rankings, the women's game has featured far more parity in the majors, with 10 different women winning the last 10 major championships. That makes handicapping the majors both a difficult proposition and a lucrative opportunity to identify longer shots on the odds board.

For example, the defending U.S. Women's Open champion is Yuka Saso, who is just 35th in the world rankings but is a two-time winner at this event (2022 and 2024). Even with the success at this particular event, Saso is still listed at 150-1 entering the start of play. Other intriguing options further down the board include Lilia Vu (80-1), as the former world No. 1 missed last year's U.S. Women's Open with a back injury but has two major wins to her name and was runner-up in two of the three majors she played in last year.

Rose Zhang (80-1) was one of the rising stars of the game when she burst onto the scene in 2023 with three major top 10s that year after a stellar amateur career at Stanford. However, after a rough 2024 at the majors she missed this year's first major, the Chevron Championship, with an injury but is back in the field this week. A Lim Kim (50-1) won the 2020 U.S. Women's Open in her first career major appearance and is one of the game's longest hitters (10th in driving distance this year), making her a potential threat as well.

With all of that in mind, here are the complete odds for this year's U.S. Women's Open.

2025 U.S. Women's Open odds

Odds via BetMGM