The 2025 Valero Texas Open is a significant event for golfers not currently invited to the Masters. Major champion Gary Woodland is among the golfers in the 2025 Valero Texas Open field who need a win to punch their ticket to Augusta National next week. The 40-year-old needs a victory at TPC San Antonio to keep his major streak alive. The 2019 US Open champion has played every major since the 2016 Open at Royal Troon.

According to the latest 2025 Valero Texas Open odds, Woodland is a 55-1 longshot to finish on top of the leaderboard. Woodland secured a T-2 finish at last week's Houston Open, but should he be included in your 2025 Valero Texas Open bets? Ludvig Aberg enters this week's event as the 12-1 favorite, followed by Tommy Fleetwood (14-1), Corey Conners (18-1), Patrick Cantlay (20-1), Hidkei Matsuyama (20-1) and Jordan Spieth (22-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2025 Valero Texas Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 Valero Texas Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Valero Texas Open: Ludvig Aberg, a PGA Tour champion and this week's favorite, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Aberg is off to a strong start in 2025, securing a victory at the Genesis Invitational and a T-5 showing at The Sentry. However, Aberg has finished T-22 or worse in his last two starts, which includes a missed cut at The Players Championship.

The 25-year-old has struggled with accuracy this season, ranking 99th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.033) and 130th in driving accuracy (54.81%), which doesn't bode well at a course like TPC San Antonio. Aberg has also been inconsistent with a putter in his hands, ranking 98th in strokes gained: putting (-0.002) and 161st in total putting (261.8). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Valero Texas Open field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Daniel Berger, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Berger certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 31-year-old is a seasoned veteran on the PGA Tour, having racked up four career victories. He's also been trending in the right direction in recent weeks, finishing T-20 or better in four of his last five starts, which includes a T-2 showing at the WM Phoenix Open. Berger enters this week's event ranked fifth in total driving (80), 10th in driving accuracy (67.35%) and 12th in strokes gained: total (1.334), making him a strong value pick for your 2025 Valero Texas Open bets. See who else to pick here.

2025 Valero Texas Open odds, favorites

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Corey Conners +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2000

Jordan Spieth +2200

Keegan Bradley +2500

Akshay Bhatia +2800

Denny Mccarthy +3000

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +4000

Tony Finau +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Tom Kim +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Samuel Stevens +5500

Bud Cauley +5500

Gary Woodland +5500

J.T. Poston +5500

Rico Hoey +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Harry Hall +6500

Charley Hoffman +7000

Ben Griffin +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Andrew Novak +7000

Rickie Fowler +7500

Taylor Moore +7500

Lee Hodges +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Thorbjorn Olesen +8000

Ryan Gerard +8000

Matt Kuchar +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Niklas Norgaard +9000

Beau Hossler +9000

Victor Perez +10000

Isaiah Salinda +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Mac Meissner +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Eric Cole +11000

Jesper Svensson +11000

Cameron Young +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Max Mcgreevy +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Max Homa +12000

Doug Ghim +12000

Matthias Schmid +12000

Vince Whaley +15000

Benjamin James +15000

Sami Valimaki +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Ben Martin +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Chan Kim +15000

