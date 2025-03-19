The 2025 Valspar Championship is set to get underway on Thursday, March 20, and several players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Justin Thomas has 15 career victories on the PGA Tour and has finished T-9 or better in three of his last six starts, which includes a runner-up showing at The American Express in January. Thomas tied the course record (62) at TPC Sawgrass last week and will enter the 2025 Valspar Championship as one of the best putters on tour, ranking second in putting average (1.649) and ninth in one-putt percentage (44.05%).

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele has an impressive streak of 59 consecutive made cuts, the most on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods from 1998-2005. Schauffele, Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood are the 14-1 co-favorites, according to the latest 2025 Valspar Championship odds. Some of the other 2025 Valspar Championship contenders include Sam Burns (22-1), Corey Conners (25-1), Sepp Straka (25-1), Shane Lowry (25-1) and Will Zalatoris (25-1). Before locking in your 2025 Valspar Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

2025 Valspar Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Valspar Championship: Sam Burns, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Burns has had tremendous success at this event in recent years. He finished on top of the Valspar Championship leaderboard in 2021 and 2022 before finishing sixth in 2023.

However, Burns has battled with inconsistency in 2025 after securing a T-8 finish at The Sentry in January. He's coming off a missed cut at the Players Championship and has finished T-48 or worse in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old has struggled with accuracy off the tee this season, ranking 113th in driving accuracy (57.35%). Burns also ranks 117th in one-putt percentage ((38.89%) and 154th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.514). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 Valspar Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Alex Smalley, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Smalley is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour, but he has all the tools needed to be in the mix at Innisbrook this week. He's been competitive this season, finishing T-18 or better in five of his first seven starts on the PGA Tour. He's coming off a T-14 showing at the Players Championship and is ranked second in scoring average (68.36), third in strokes gained: total (1.805) and 11th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.572). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Valspar Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

2025 Valspar Championship odds, favorites

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Sam Burns +2200

Corey Conners +2500

Sepp Straka +2500

Shane Lowry +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Akshay Bhatia +3000

Tom Kim +3300

Jordan Spieth +3500

Michael Kim +4000

Adam Scott +4500

Alex Smalley +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

J.T. Poston +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Luke Clanton +5000

Lucas Glover +5000

Jake Knapp +5500

Keith Mitchell +5500

Cameron Young +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Sahith Theegala +6000

Ben Griffin +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Stephan Jaeger +7000

Rasmus Hojgaard +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Bud Cauley +7500

Harry Hall +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Niklas Norgaard +8000

Beau Hossler +9000

Ryan Gerard +9000

Samuel Stevens +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +9000

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000

Billy Horschel +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Joe Highsmith +10000

Doug Ghim +10000

Kevin Yu +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Kevin Roy +11000

Max Mcgreevy +11000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Mackenzie Hughes +12000

Thorbjorn Olesen +12000

Rico Hoey +12000

Jesper Svensson +12000

Matt Wallace +12000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Gary Woodland +15000

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Cameron Davis +15000

Chan Kim +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Danny Walker +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

