The final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing takes place this week when players travel just outside Tampa to Innisbrook Resort. Taking to the Copperhead Course and the infamous closing stretch dubbed the "Snake Pit," competitors will be tasked with navigating a tricky par 71 at the 2025 Valspar Championship.

While many of the top names in the game like Rory McIlroy continue to roll, others are still searching for form ahead of the first major championship of the season, which looms less than 25 days away. Chief among those players is world No. 3 Xander Schauffele, who is slowly getting back into the swing of things since his rib injury.

Sidelined for two months, Schauffele returned to action at this beginning of the Florida Swing and has experienced a couple of disappointing weeks. While his active made cut streak approaches 60, the two-time major champion has snuck his way into the weekend at both Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass.

Without his best stuff thus far, Schauffele seeks to find a semblance of his 2024 game that carried him to titles at the PGA Championship and The Open ahead of the 2025 Masters. He will be joined in the field by a couple of his U.S. Ryder Cup teammates in Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who have each experienced a mixed bag of results this year.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is still searching for his first career PGA Tour victory while Sam Burns hopes to enter the winner's circle for the third time at the Valspar Championship. Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry continue to play phenomenal golf as Corey Conners, Tom Kim and Will Zalatoris look to be turning a corner.

2025 Valspar Championship schedule

Dates: March 20-23

Location: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) — Palm Harbor, Florida

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,352

Purse: $8,700,000

2025 Valspar Championship field, odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tommy Fleetwood (14-1): The world No. 9 is finding his stride, but eventually, he needs to find the winner's circle. The best player without a win on the PGA Tour, the 34-year-old returns to the Copperhead Course where he finished T3 in 2023 and T16 in 2022. Fleetwood has five straight top-25 finishes to start his 2025, including a pair of top 15s the last two weeks at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass. The ball-striking metrics pop off the page, but for Fleetwood to find the pay dirt, that putter of his will need to carry its share of the load.

Justin Thomas (14-1): Thomas' opening rounds of 78-62 encapsulated not only his first two days at TPC Sawgrass, but his last two years. Still capable of putting together some serious ceiling performances, the two-time major champion has been unable to win largely due to those floor performances. The good news is the putter seems to be in a much better spot compared to last season, and the Valspar Championship has been largely kind to him with five top-20 finishes in seven appearances.

Xander Schauffele (16-1): It's never good when a player himself says his game is no good, and Schauffele confirmed his own hypothesis over the weekend at TPC Sawgrass with rounds of 77-81 to finish dead last among those who made the cut. The world No. 3 is looking for anything at the moment as his full swing is in disarray and his short game is not much better. If you are looking for a bright spot, Schauffele has gained strokes on approach on both his starts since returning from that rib injury.

Sepp Straka (22-1)

Corey Conners (25-1)

Shane Lowry (25-1)

Sam Burns (30-1)

Will Zalatoris (30-1): The wiry right hander makes his tournament debut following a disappointing weekend at The Players Championship. Zalatoris touched the lead late on Saturday only to struggle on the way home playing his final five holes in 9 over and signing for a third-round 78. His irons are looking more and more like the irons of the last few seasons and his putting has been hit-or-miss. If he rolls them in consistently, he can pick up his second career win.

Tom Kim (33-1)

Jordan Spieth (35-1): The statistical profile is looking eerily similar to last year as Spieth is still finding success off the tee, but his irons are lagging behind. He has now lost strokes on approach in three straight, which does not bode well for his chances this week or next month at Augusta National. His short game is looking sharper and his putting has been there at various points, but he still lacks consistency.

2025 Valspar Championship predictions



Sepp Straka Winner (22-1): No real reason to overthink this one; he is playing the best golf in this field. Straka has seven top-15 finishes in nine starts this season, including close calls the last two weeks at TPC Sawgrass and Bay Hill. He ranks fifth in the world in total strokes gained in 2025 and first among those in the field this week. He hits a boat load of fairways and a boat load of close approach shots. The history may not be there, but his game is ready for this moment.

Lucas Glover Contender (45-1): Glover's game can come and go, but he seems to have it locked up right now. Finishing on the podium at The Players, the former U.S. Open champion should roll that momentum into Innisbrook. He checks in at No. 10 in total strokes gained this year largely due to his accuracy off the tee and pinpoint iron play. He's made six straight cuts at the Valspar Championship, including a solo 11th last season.

Max McGreevy Sleeper (90-1): The 29-year-old has really come into his own in the early part of 2025. McGreevy has made four straight cuts highlighted by a top-five finish at the Cognizant Classic and a top 20 last week at The Players where he ranked second in driving accuracy and third in greens in regulation. He's striking the ball as well as ever and that should be rewarded once again this week at Innisbrook.

