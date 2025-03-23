The final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing concludes Sunday as many of the world's best are competing -- and contending -- at the 2025 Valspar Championship. Featuring a full field and a golf course riddled with trouble around every corner, the Valspar marks the beginning of the march towards the year's first major championship in April.

World No. 3 Xander Schauffele headlined the action looking to find some form that has eluded him in the early stages of 2025. Returning from a rib injury that sidelined him for a couple months at the onset of the Florida Swing, Schauffele has maintained the longest active made-cut streak but has little else to show for his stops at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass.

Other notable names like Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas are atop the leaderboard entering Sunday's final round with both looking for breakthrough victories coming out of extended periods of struggle. Hovland is tied for the lead, while Thomas is two shots back having posted a 65 -- the round of the week -- on Moving Day.

Let's take a look at how you can watch all the action Sunday from Innisbrook.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Valspar Championship TV schedule

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio