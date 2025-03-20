The final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing takes place this week at the 2025 Valspar Championship as many of the world's best make the trip across the Sunshine State to the Tampa area. Featuring a full field and a golf course riddled with trouble around every corner, the Valspar Championship marks the beginning of the march towards the year's first major championship for many of the world's best.

World No. 3 Xander Schauffele headlines the action and looks to find some form that has eluded him in the early stages of 2025. Returning from a rib injury that sidelined him for a couple months at the onset of the Florida Swing, Schauffele has maintained the longest active made-cut streak but has little else to show for his stops at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass.

The two-time major champion will need to get something going before major championship season arrives. However, the same cannot be said for the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas, all of whom have enjoyed start starts to their 2025 campaigns.

Straka was usurped from the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings last week by Rory McIlroy but looks to reclaim the throne at the Copperhead Course. Meanwhile Fleetwood, Lowry, Thomas and two-time tournament champion Sam Burns all look to end individual winless droughts on the PGA Tour.

Jordan Spieth is still searching for some consistency amid his comeback from wrist surgery, while Tom Kim and Will Zalatoris both look to be rounding into form at the precise right time.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Valspar Championship TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio