Scottie Scheffler has had tremendous success at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years. The No. 1 ranked player in the world recorded his first career PGA Tour victory at this event in 2022 and also finished on top of the leaderboard in 2023. Scheffler, who's coming off a T-9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, will headline the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field, which also features major champions like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama. The 2025 WM Phoenix Open gets underway from TPC Scottsdale on Thursday, Feb. 6.
According to the latest 2025 WM Phoenix Open odds, Scheffler is the 3-1 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's followed by Thomas (11-1), Matsuyama (16-1) and Sungjae Im (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Defending champion Nick Taylor is a 70-1 longshot to repeat.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
Now that the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.
2025 WM Phoenix Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open: Matsuyama, a two-time winner of this event and one of the top favorites, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard and barely cracks the top five. Matsuyama won this event in 2016 and 2017 and has already recorded a victory on the PGA Tour this season at The Sentry in January.
However, Matsuyama has finished T-32 or worse in his last two starts on tour and hasn't cracked the top 20 at TPC Scottsdale since 2022. He also enters this week's event ranked 102nd in greens in regulation percentage (68.75%) and 133rd in driving accuracy (56.14%), which doesn't bode well at a course like TPC Scottsdale. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Sepp Straka, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Straka secured a victory at The American Express earlier this year and is coming off a T-7 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 31-year-old is one of the best ball-strikers on tour, ranking fifth in greens in regulation percentage (78.13%) and 12th in strokes gained: approach to green (1.075). He also ranks third in birdie average (6.00), fourth in scoring average (67.31) and fifth in driving accuracy (75.88%). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 WM Phoenix Open bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 WM Phoenix Open picks
The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 45-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.
Who will win the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?
2025 WM Phoenix Open odds, favorites
Get full 2025 WM Phoenix Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +300
Justin Thomas +1100
Hideki Matsuyama +1600
Sungjae Im +2000
Sam Burns +2800
Corey Conners +3500
Tom Kim +3500
Byeong Hun An +4000
Sahith Theegala +4500
Sepp Straka +4500
Rasmus Hojgaard +5000
Robert MacIntyre +5500
Jordan Spieth +5500
Kurt Kitayama +5500
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Max Greyserman +6000
Luke Clanton +6500
J.J. Spaun +6500
Matt Fitzpatrick +6500
Wyndham Clark +7000
J.T. Poston +7000
Beau Hossler +7000
Cameron Young +7000
Min Woo Lee +7000
Maverick McNealy +7000
Nick Taylor +7000
Davis Thompson +7000
Harry Hall +7500
Max Homa +7500
Keith Mitchell +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Samuel Stevens +8000
Thomas Detry +9000
Ben Griffin +9000
Tom Hoge +9000
Billy Horschel +9000
Denny Mccarthy +9000
Andrew Novak +9000
Austin Eckroat +10000
Charley Hoffman +10000
Lucas Glover +10000
Taylor Moore +11000
Matt Kuchar +11000
Gary Woodland +11000
Nicolai Hojgaard +11000
Brian Harman +11000
Lee Hodges +11000
Seamus Power +12000
Daniel Berger +12000
Michael Thorbjornsen +12000
Eric Cole +12000
Patrick Rodgers +12000
Mac Meissner +12000
Nick Dunlap +12000
Mark Hubbard +12000
Chris Kirk +12000
Alex Smalley +15000
Bud Cauley +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Adam Hadwin +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Doug Ghim +15000