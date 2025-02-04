The PGA Tour descends upon TPC Scottsdale this week for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field. The World No. 1 will be looking for his third win in the last four year at this event. Scheffler comes in as the 3-1 betting favorite in the latest 2025 WM Phoenix Open odds, followed by Justin Thomas (11-1), Hideki Matsuyama (16-1), Sungjae Im (20-1), Sam Burns (28-1), Corey Conners (35-1), and Tom Kim (35-1). The total 2025 WM Phoenix Open purse is $9.2 million, with the winner's share listed as $1.656 million. The winner will also earn 500 FedEx Cup points.

With One and Done pool just ramping up for the 2025 season, it is imperative to nail your one and done picks for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. Should you use this event to target a favorite Scheffler, Thomas, or Matsuyama? Or would it make sense to take a long shot like Sahith Theegala (45-1) or Jordan Spieth (55-1)? Before locking in your 2025 WM Phoenix Open one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters, its third Masters in a row, and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

McClure has been nailing his One and Done picks for the last two years, correctly calling Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open, as well as Scottie Scheffler's and Jon Rahm's victories as the Masters.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2025 WM Phoenix Open golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's WM Phoenix Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open is Hideki Matsuyama. The 11-time PGA Tour winner is one of the most talented overall golfers in the world, and he is widely considered to be one of the best irons player the sport has ever seen. Matsuyama continues to contend in the majority of events he enters, and has been playing well during the early portion of the 2025 season.

Matsuyama has been playing well in 2025, making the cut in all four events he's entered, and notching an outright win at The Sentry. Matsuyama has been elite in multiple statistical metrics this season. He ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.919, 11th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.375) and 16th in strokes gained on approach shots (0.932). The 2021 Masters champion has played in this tournament five times, making the cut each time, with his best finish coming in 2022 (eighth place). You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make WM Phoenix Open 2025 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2025 WM Phoenix Open one and done picks who was outstanding throughout the 2024 season and is listed as an 60-1 longshot this week. This player has championship pedigree and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's WM Phoenix Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the theWM Phoenix Open 2025, and which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's WM Phoenix Open 2025 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who called Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open and both of Scottie Scheffler's wins at the Masters, and find out.