Scottie Scheffler has had tremendous success at the WM Phoenix Open in recent years. The No. 1 ranked player in the world recorded his first career PGA Tour victory at this event in 2022 and also finished on top of the leaderboard in 2023. Scheffler, who's coming off a T-9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, will headline the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field, which also features major champions like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama. The 2025 WM Phoenix Open gets underway from TPC Scottsdale on Thursday, Feb. 6.

According to the latest 2025 WM Phoenix Open odds, Scheffler is the 3-1 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's followed by Thomas (11-1), Matsuyama (16-1) and Sungjae Im (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Defending champion Nick Taylor is a 70-1 longshot to repeat and +400 (risk $100 to win $400) to finish inside the top 20. Charley Hoffman finished T-2 at this event last year and is +1600 (risk $100 to win $1,600) to finish inside the top five. Before locking in your 2025 WM Phoenix Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 WM Phoenix Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open: Matsuyama, a two-time winner of this event and one of the top favorites, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard and barely cracks the top five. Matsuyama won this event in 2016 and 2017 and has already recorded a victory on the PGA Tour this season at The Sentry in January.

However, Matsuyama has finished T-32 or worse in his last two starts on tour and hasn't cracked the top 20 at TPC Scottsdale since 2022. He also enters this week's event ranked 102nd in greens in regulation percentage (68.75%) and 133rd in driving accuracy (56.14%), which doesn't bode well at a course like TPC Scottsdale. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Sepp Straka, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Straka secured a victory at The American Express earlier this year and is coming off a T-7 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 31-year-old is one of the best ball-strikers on tour, ranking fifth in greens in regulation percentage (78.13%) and 12th in strokes gained: approach to green (1.075). He also ranks third in birdie average (6.00), fourth in scoring average (67.31) and fifth in driving accuracy (75.88%). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 WM Phoenix Open bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 WM Phoenix Open picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 45-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 WM Phoenix Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.

2025 WM Phoenix Open odds, favorites

Get full 2025 WM Phoenix Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +300

Justin Thomas +1100

Hideki Matsuyama +1600

Sungjae Im +2000

Sam Burns +2800

Corey Conners +3500

Tom Kim +3500

Byeong Hun An +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +5000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Max Greyserman +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Matt Fitzpatrick +6500

Wyndham Clark +7000

J.T. Poston +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Cameron Young +7000

Min Woo Lee +7000

Maverick McNealy +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Davis Thompson +7000

Harry Hall +7500

Max Homa +7500

Keith Mitchell +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Samuel Stevens +8000

Thomas Detry +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Tom Hoge +9000

Billy Horschel +9000

Denny Mccarthy +9000

Andrew Novak +9000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Charley Hoffman +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Taylor Moore +11000

Matt Kuchar +11000

Gary Woodland +11000

Nicolai Hojgaard +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Seamus Power +12000

Daniel Berger +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Mac Meissner +12000

Nick Dunlap +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Chris Kirk +12000

Alex Smalley +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Adam Hadwin +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Doug Ghim +15000