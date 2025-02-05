World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was unable to record a three-peat at TPC Scottsdale in last year's WM Phoenix Open, but he has a chance to card his third victory at the iconic tournament this week. Scheffler made his first start of the season last week, finishing T-9 at Pebble Beach. He is the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open odds, while every other golfer in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field is outside 10-1. Should you include Scheffler in your 2025 WM Phoenix Open bets? Play gets underway from TPC Scottsdale on Thursday, Feb. 6, and 132 players will be in the WM Phoenix Open field.

Other 2025 WM Phoenix Open contenders include Justin Thomas (11-1), Hideki Matsuyama (16-1) and Sungjae Im (20-1). Matsuyama is a two-time winner at this tournament as well, while Thomas is making his 11th appearance at TPC Scottsdale. Thomas is +130 (risk $100 to win $130) to finish inside the top 10 and +2800 (risk $100 to win $2,800) to be the leader after Round 1. Before making any 2025 WM Phoenix Open picks, you need to see the 2025 WM Phoenix Open predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. He already nailed Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot in The American Express three weeks ago. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

Top 2025 WM Phoenix Open expert picks

McDonald loves the value of Kurt Kitayama at +5500 (risk $100 to win $5,500) this week. Kitayama made the cut in 19 of 23 events last season, posting four top-10 finishes. One of those top-10s came at TPC Scottsdale, where he finished T8 at 13-under par, and he closed the 2024 season by posting four top-25 finishes in his final five starts.

He made the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express last month, and he should be rested after having the week off last week. Kitayama ranks inside the top 15 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee, allowing him to contend with even a mediocre short game. He has the tools to make a run at the title this weekend if he can put everything together in Phoenix.

"Kitayama may be one of the most underrated players on the PGA Tour by metrics alone. With a phenomenal tee to green, the one-time winner hasn't flashed on leaderboards recently due to a poor short game. He has made an improvement to start the season and that should pay dividends this week," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

2025 WM Phoenix Open odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +300

Justin Thomas +1100

Hideki Matsuyama +1600

Sungjae Im +2000

Sam Burns +2800

Corey Conners +3500

Tom Kim +3500

Byeong Hun An +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +5000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Max Greyserman +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Matt Fitzpatrick +6500

Wyndham Clark +7000

J.T. Poston +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Cameron Young +7000

Min Woo Lee +7000

Maverick McNealy +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Davis Thompson +7000

Harry Hall +7500

Max Homa +7500

Keith Mitchell +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Samuel Stevens +8000

Thomas Detry +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Tom Hoge +9000

Billy Horschel +9000

Denny Mccarthy +9000

Andrew Novak +9000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Charley Hoffman +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Taylor Moore +11000

Matt Kuchar +11000

Gary Woodland +11000

Nicolai Hojgaard +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Seamus Power +12000

Daniel Berger +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Mac Meissner +12000

Nick Dunlap +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Chris Kirk +12000

Alex Smalley +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Adam Hadwin +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Doug Ghim +15000