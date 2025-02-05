World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was unable to record a three-peat at TPC Scottsdale in last year's WM Phoenix Open, but he has a chance to card his third victory at the iconic tournament this week. Scheffler made his first start of the season last week, finishing T-9 at Pebble Beach. He is the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300) in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open odds, while every other golfer in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open field is outside 10-1. Should you include Scheffler in your 2025 WM Phoenix Open bets? Play gets underway from TPC Scottsdale on Thursday, Feb. 6, and 132 players will be in the WM Phoenix Open field.
Other 2025 WM Phoenix Open contenders include Justin Thomas (11-1), Hideki Matsuyama (16-1) and Sungjae Im (20-1). Matsuyama is a two-time winner at this tournament as well, while Thomas is making his 11th appearance at TPC Scottsdale. Thomas is +130 (risk $100 to win $130) to finish inside the top 10 and +2800 (risk $100 to win $2,800) to be the leader after Round 1. Before making any 2025 WM Phoenix Open picks, you need to see the 2025 WM Phoenix Open predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship. He already nailed Sepp Straka as a 66-1 longshot in The American Express three weeks ago. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.
Top 2025 WM Phoenix Open expert picks
McDonald loves the value of Kurt Kitayama at +5500 (risk $100 to win $5,500) this week. Kitayama made the cut in 19 of 23 events last season, posting four top-10 finishes. One of those top-10s came at TPC Scottsdale, where he finished T8 at 13-under par, and he closed the 2024 season by posting four top-25 finishes in his final five starts.
He made the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express last month, and he should be rested after having the week off last week. Kitayama ranks inside the top 15 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee, allowing him to contend with even a mediocre short game. He has the tools to make a run at the title this weekend if he can put everything together in Phoenix.
"Kitayama may be one of the most underrated players on the PGA Tour by metrics alone. With a phenomenal tee to green, the one-time winner hasn't flashed on leaderboards recently due to a poor short game. He has made an improvement to start the season and that should pay dividends this week," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to back here.
2025 WM Phoenix Open odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +300
Justin Thomas +1100
Hideki Matsuyama +1600
Sungjae Im +2000
Sam Burns +2800
Corey Conners +3500
Tom Kim +3500
Byeong Hun An +4000
Sahith Theegala +4500
Sepp Straka +4500
Rasmus Hojgaard +5000
Robert MacIntyre +5500
Jordan Spieth +5500
Kurt Kitayama +5500
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Max Greyserman +6000
Luke Clanton +6500
J.J. Spaun +6500
Matt Fitzpatrick +6500
Wyndham Clark +7000
J.T. Poston +7000
Beau Hossler +7000
Cameron Young +7000
Min Woo Lee +7000
Maverick McNealy +7000
Nick Taylor +7000
Davis Thompson +7000
Harry Hall +7500
Max Homa +7500
Keith Mitchell +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Samuel Stevens +8000
Thomas Detry +9000
Ben Griffin +9000
Tom Hoge +9000
Billy Horschel +9000
Denny Mccarthy +9000
Andrew Novak +9000
Austin Eckroat +10000
Charley Hoffman +10000
Lucas Glover +10000
Taylor Moore +11000
Matt Kuchar +11000
Gary Woodland +11000
Nicolai Hojgaard +11000
Brian Harman +11000
Lee Hodges +11000
Seamus Power +12000
Daniel Berger +12000
Michael Thorbjornsen +12000
Eric Cole +12000
Patrick Rodgers +12000
Mac Meissner +12000
Nick Dunlap +12000
Mark Hubbard +12000
Chris Kirk +12000
Alex Smalley +15000
Bud Cauley +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Adam Hadwin +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Doug Ghim +15000