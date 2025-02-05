The biggest party in golf is about to get started. The PGA Tour travels to Scottsdale, Arizona, this week for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open where a full field of players will take to TPC Scottsdale and everything it has to offer leading into Super Bowl LIX. Known for its rowdy fans and famous par-3 16th party hole, the Phoenix Open has also been a spot where world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has asserted his dominance over the years.

Making his first start of the season last week at Pebble Beach, Scheffler led the field in strokes gained approach; he was also perfect from 3-6 feet on the greens and finished inside the top 10. A perfect tune up for his season at large, Scheffler's play at Pebble Beach should lead to additional success at TPC Scottsdale.

Twice a winner at this tournament, Scheffler seeks to add his third tournament trophy to his mantle. Meanwhile, players such as Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala aim to upend the top player in the game and grab their first title in quite some time.

Local Scottsdale resident Max Homa hopes for a rejuvenated performance in front of families and friends as do PGA Tour favorites Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Amateur Luke Clanton will have a chance to join the PGA Tour faithful by week's end as the Florida State product has a chance to secure his membership by simply making the cut.

Winners already this year like Hideki Matsuyama, Nick Taylor and Sepp Straka round out the action alongside the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre and Billy Horschel.

2025 WM Phoenix Open schedule

Dates: Feb. 6-9

Location: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) — Scottsdale, Arizona

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,261

Purse: $9,200,000

2025 WM Phoenix Open field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (3-1)

Justin Thomas (12-1): Despite being winless since the 2022 PGA Championship, Thomas is priced up with the big dogs once again this week. The 15-time winner has done just about everything but win in Scottsdale as he has rattled off seven straight top-20 finishes in this event including a pair of podium results in 2019 and 2020. He arrives off a sloppy start at Pebble Beach where both his driver and putter misbehaved -- two clubs that are critical for success at TPC Scottsdale.

Despite being winless since the 2022 PGA Championship, Thomas is priced up with the big dogs once again this week. The 15-time winner has done just about everything but win in Scottsdale as he has rattled off seven straight top-20 finishes in this event including a pair of podium results in 2019 and 2020. He arrives off a sloppy start at Pebble Beach where both his driver and putter misbehaved -- two clubs that are critical for success at TPC Scottsdale. Hideki Matsuyama (16-1): Matsuyama is playing a ton of golf early in the year as this marks fifth start already with his title defense at the Genesis Invitational on deck. Since his win at Kapalua, the man from Japan has continued to strike the ball well, but his putter has cooled ever so slightly. It wouldn't be shocking to see that club get back on a heater as the two-time tournament champion has shown a liking for these green complexes.

Matsuyama is playing a ton of golf early in the year as this marks fifth start already with his title defense at the Genesis Invitational on deck. Since his win at Kapalua, the man from Japan has continued to strike the ball well, but his putter has cooled ever so slightly. It wouldn't be shocking to see that club get back on a heater as the two-time tournament champion has shown a liking for these green complexes. Sungjae Im (22-1): Statistically, he is due. In fact, he is overdue. Im has been held without a PGA Tour victory since the fall of 2021, but it has not been for a lack of effort. The South Korean has already notched two top-five finishes in four starts this season and has his putter rolling in the right direction. The iron play has been hit-or-miss, but if the flat stick continues this pace, it will make up for those deficiencies.

Statistically, he is due. In fact, he is overdue. Im has been held without a PGA Tour victory since the fall of 2021, but it has not been for a lack of effort. The South Korean has already notched two top-five finishes in four starts this season and has his putter rolling in the right direction. The iron play has been hit-or-miss, but if the flat stick continues this pace, it will make up for those deficiencies. Sam Burns (25-1)

Corey Conners (35-1)

Tom Kim (35-1): It was a slow start to the season for Kim before his play at Pebble Beach. Literally slow on the coast of California, Kim touched the lead late on Sunday before back tracking on the inward half with some ill-timed swings. How the Scottsdale fans treat the 22-year-old's pace of play is something to keep an eye on as they pick no favorites. Kim finished T17 last season in his second tournament start.

It was a slow start to the season for Kim before his play at Pebble Beach. Literally slow on the coast of California, Kim touched the lead late on Sunday before back tracking on the inward half with some ill-timed swings. How the Scottsdale fans treat the 22-year-old's pace of play is something to keep an eye on as they pick no favorites. Kim finished T17 last season in his second tournament start. Sepp Straka (40-1): Is anyone playing better than Straka right now? It's a crazy question, and the answer may be even crazier. The big Austrian is the early FedEx Cup leader with three top-15 finishes, a win and a near miss all under his belt already. He is striking the cover off the golf ball and a slight setup change on the greens has allowed him to make enough putts to be a weekly factor. He returns to the WM Phoenix Open for the first time since 2022 but not with much success at this venue as he has missed two cuts in three tries.

Is anyone playing better than Straka right now? It's a crazy question, and the answer may be even crazier. The big Austrian is the early FedEx Cup leader with three top-15 finishes, a win and a near miss all under his belt already. He is striking the cover off the golf ball and a slight setup change on the greens has allowed him to make enough putts to be a weekly factor. He returns to the WM Phoenix Open for the first time since 2022 but not with much success at this venue as he has missed two cuts in three tries. Sahith Theegala (40-1)



Byeong Hun An (40-1)

2025 WM Phoenix Open expert picks



Scottie Scheffler Winner (3-1): It just makes too much sense. Scheffler led the field on approach at Pebble Beach, looked sharp on the greens and knocked any competitive rust off in his first PGA Tour start since the Tour Championship. Since missing the cut in 2020, the right hander has notched four straight top 10s in Scottsdale with two victories sandwiched in between. The driver was hairy at times at Pebble Beach, but if he figures that out he will be there late on Sunday.

Maverick McNealy Contender (60-1): It was a bit of an odd week at Pebble Beach for the best putter in the world. McNealy ranked 10th in greens in regulation, seventh in strokes gained tee to green and fourth in strokes gained approach but 75th in strokes gained putting. That putting performance made for his worst since the 2022 Travelers Championship, but don't expect him to make a habit of it. The RSM Classic winner finished inside the top 10 at this tournament a season ago.

Billy Horschel Sleeper (80-1): He's a 10-time winner around the world with his most recent trophy coming this fall at the BMW PGA Championship. Horschel has his game in good order following a T21 at the American Express and T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where his irons flashed. The former FedEx Cup champion has a pair of top-10 finishes to his name over the last five years and may putt these greens better than anyone else in the field.

