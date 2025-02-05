The greenest show on grass comes to town this week when the PGA Tour travels to Scottsdale, Arizona, for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. Known for its famous stadium hole on the par-3 16th and the rowdy and rambunctious crowd that engulfs TPC Scottsdale across four days of action, the WM Phoenix Open will once again welcome some of the world's best.

Headlining the action is the man who's paced leaderboard two of the last three years, Scottie Scheffler. Claiming his first career PGA Tour victory at this event in 2022, the world No. 1 has since jumped to a completely different echelon of player.

The three-time reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year seeks his third career tournament title in what is only his second start of the 2025 season. Returning at Pebble Beach in fine fashion and collecting a top-10 result, Scheffler looked like his normal self, which may spell trouble for the rest of the field.

Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns and Sungjae Im are among the other favorites to take down the crown. Meanwhile, veterans such as Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa aim to find some form amid a busy stretch on the PGA Tour. Amateur Luke Clanton rounds out the action and has a chance to secure his PGA Tour playing privileges with a made cut.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 WM Phoenix Open TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 9:20 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-8 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 9:20 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-8 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio