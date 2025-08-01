The second round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship featured low scores once again at Sedgefield Country Club, at least until storms swept through Greensboro, North Carolina and forced play to be suspended at 4:32 p.m. ET. Play will resume at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the third round planned to start at 10:30 a.m.

Prior to the stoppage of play, Cameron Young had jumped into the lead as he went 7 under thru 15 holes on Friday to move to 14 under for the tournament. Young is looking to back up an opening 63 with another as he continues to search for his first career win, and as we near the midway point of the final event of the 2025 regular season, he's given himself a great chance.

Young began the year a bit lost on the golf course, missing the cut in six of his first 11 events (going through the Masters), but since then he's found his form with three top 10s and just one missed cut in his last nine starts, including a T4 finish at the U.S. Open. That's moved him inside the top 40 in the FedEx Cup standings, but a win this week would jump him into 16th and effectively lock up a spot in the Tour Championship.

To get there, he will have to hold off the reigning champion, as Aaron Rai continues to thrive at Sedgefield, going 6 under thru 13 holes in the second round to move to 13 under, one back of Young's lead. Rai's win in Greensboro last year was the first of his career, and he's looking for another late kick going into the playoffs. He began the week 58th in the standings, outside the coveted top 50 that earns a spot into all eight signature events next season. A win would lock that up, but even a second-place finish would move him to 40th going into the St. Jude Classic.

Just behind Rai is Sungjae Im, who has had a bizarre season this year but loves it in Greensboro, as he's put together back-to-back 64s and has 24 rounds in the 60s in 26 total rounds played at Sedgefield in his career. Elsewhere in the top 10, Gary Woodland made a big move with a 64 to get to 9 under, good for T8 and if he can maintain that through Sunday, he'll make it inside the top 70 and get a playoff spot.

First-round leader Joel Dahmen couldn't get much going in the first 10 holes of his second round, as he was even par before the horn blew on Friday and remains at 9 under himself. He'll hope to regroup overnight and find some birdies to close his round and climb closer to the leaders as he hopes for a miraculous move into the playoffs this week.

The leader

1. Cameron Young (-14)

Young has come close a number of times in his career to capturing that elusive first win, and while he looked to be further away from it than ever to start this year, he's bounced back in incredible fashion in the second half of the season. He's taking advantage of his length off the tee this week, as he's second in the field in strokes gained off the tee, but is also enjoying himself on Sedgefield's fast greens, ranking third in strokes gained putting.

Other contenders

2. Aaron Rai (-13)

T3. Mac Meissner, Sungjae Im (-12)

5. Mark Hubbard (-11)

T6. Nico Echavarria, Alex Noren (-10)

T8. Gary Woodland, Kurt Kitayama, Joel Dahmen, Davis Thompson, Matt McCarty (-9)



There's an awful lot of golf left to play on a course where we've already seen plenty of rounds in the low 60s, but these players have given themselves an early chance and all of them are sweating out their points position on top of trying to win the golf tournament. Rai and Kitayama are trying to move into the top 50, Im is trying to solidify his spot in the Tour Championship after starting the week 30th and Woodland, and Thompson and Echavarria are all trying to lock down playoff spots. The rest need to do even more to find their way into the playoffs -- with a win being the only way to guarantee a spot -- and also have the top 100 in the back of their minds as they try to secure Tour cards for next season.

All of that will play out over the next two days, but we are in for a fascinating weekend with lots of bubble talk for the playoffs, signature events and more.

Big names trying to avoid the cut

Jordan Spieth (-4 through 14), Adam Scott (-4 through 14) and Keith Mitchell (-4 through 14) are all just inside the cut line and will be fighting to make the weekend when they return to finish out their second rounds Saturday. Rickie Fowler (-3) is in the clubhouse and hoping the cut stays at 3 under, but that's currently right on the T65 number that makes the weekend and there are a lot of players still on the course that can move that number to 4 under by the time the second round finishes.

2025 Wyndham Championship updated odds, picks

Aaron Rai (12/5)

Cameron Young (5/2)

Sungjae Im (17/2)

Alex Noren (9-1)

Nico Echavarria (18-1)

Mark Hubbard (22-1)

Davis Thompson (25-1)

Rai stood out on the pre-tournament odds as the reigning champion was 22-1 as the books didn't put a clear favorite out in front. At this point, I don't like the value all the way at 12/5 and would look a little further down at Im at 17/2 as a player who also has a great track record at the Wyndham and should be within a few of the lead by the end of the second round.