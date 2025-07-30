The 2025 PGA Tour season enters its final regular season event this week, with the Wyndham Championship 2025 teeing off on Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET. Contested at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, this event is lacking in many big names who already have their spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs cemented. However, that could allow a golf longshot to rise to the top of the leaderboard and reward those who back him with PGA props. Matt Fitzpatrick is the +2000 favorite as the 2022 U.S. Open winner seeks his 11th professional victory.

Ranked No. 7 in the world, Keegan Bradley (+2500) is the highest-ranked player in the Wyndham Championship field, while two-time winner on tour this season, Ben Griffin, is also at +2500. Three-time major champion, Jordan Spieth, could be a PGA sleeper to pursue at +3000 in the 2025 Wyndham Championship odds. Reigning champion, Aaron Rai, is +2200 outright and +195 to notch a top-10 finish in his defense of his only career PGA Tour victory.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, in May on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Wyndham Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Wyndham Championship 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's seven-leg PGA Tour parlay is Matt Fitzpatrick to notch a top 10 for a +210 payout. The Englishman has been on the precipice of his third PGA Tour victory recently as he has three straight top 10s, with all four of his top 10s on the season coming in his last seven events. Two of those top 10 finishes were at majors, and Fitzpatrick has shot par or better in each of his last 14 rounds.

"After a T8 at the Rocket Classic, the Englishman posted T4s at the Scottish Open and Open Championship, and is looking to do what he can to secure a berth on Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup squad. He has gained a combined 27 shots tee to green in those last three events," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen is also backing Lucas Glover to finish in the top 20, a prop that returns +180. The 2023 Wyndham Championship victor, Glover is coming a top-25 at the British Open, which followed back-to-back top 10s at non-signature events. Sedgefield CC is one of the shortest courses on tour, so driving distance isn't a critical component, but accuracy and iron play are. That's where Glover excels, ranking 10th on tour in driving accuracy percentage, with top-25 marks in both strokes gained: tee-to-green and SG: approach the green.

"Dating back to the PGA Championship in May, Glover has gained on approach in six of his last seven starts," Cohen said. "When he won here in 2023, the American gained nearly four strokes off the tee, nine on approach, and five putting. I can't fault anyone who believes a top-20 is his floor this week with a much higher ceiling possible." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

