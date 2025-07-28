There have been lots of new and unfamiliar names to top leaderboards as of late, a trend that could continue at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Eight of the last 10 PGA events were won by golfers notching either their first or second career wins, and with many big names absent from the Wyndham Championship 2025, there's a good chance it happens again. Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., hosts this week's event which tees off on Thursday is the final tournament of the PGA Tour regular season.

Major champion Matt Fitzpatrick is the +2000 favorite to utilize in PGA bets after a fourth-place finish at The Open. Keegan Bradley (+2500) is the only top-10 ranked player in the field, while Ben Griffin is also at +2500, according to the latest 2025 Wyndham Championship odds. Other major winners in the Wyndham Championship field include Jordan Spieth (+3000), Hideki Matsuyama (+3300) and Adam Scott (+4500).

2025 Wyndham Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Wyndham Championship: Spieth, a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. It's been a rough few years for Spieth, who hasn't won a golf tournament of any kind in over three years. His results in recent events don't indicate that he's on the verge of breaking through, starting with his 40th-place finish in his last event at the British Open. Over Spieth's last seven starts, he has just one top 10 but has placed outside the top 30, or withdrawn, in five of those tournaments.

Spieth did manage a runner-up at this very tournament in his first start way back in 2013. However, since then, success has been fleeting as in his ensuing three starts at Sedgefield, he's placed 78th, 72nd and missed the cut. That missed cut came at last year's event, which is one three missed cuts for the three-time major winner over the last calendar year. He's still searching for what made him so great at a young age, and both Spieth's recent form and course history don't signify he'll rediscover that this week. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Aaron Rai, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. One only has to look at last year's Wyndham Championship to see why the model is high on Rai as he won the event for his first and only PGA Tour victory. He broke par in all four rounds, finishing at 18-under, and has broken par in nine of 10 rounds at Sedgefield.

Rai is one of the most precise golfers on tour, both off the tee and when aiming for the green. He ranks second, overall, in driving accuracy percentage and is also top 25 in greens in regulation percentage. Sedgefield shares many characteristics with Detroit Golf Club, which hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Rai has excelled at that venue as well. He has top 10s in both starts there, including a runner-up in his last appearance in Detroit. Both Sedgefield and Detroit GC are Donald Ross designs, as Rai's game is perfectly suited for these types of courses. See who else to pick here.

2025 Wyndham Championship odds, favorites

(odds subject to change)

