2025 Wyndham Championship picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions by computer that's nailed 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 Wyndham Championship 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks for Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and others from Sedgefield Country Club
There have been lots of new and unfamiliar names to top leaderboards as of late, a trend that could continue at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Eight of the last 10 PGA events were won by golfers notching either their first or second career wins, and with many big names absent from the Wyndham Championship 2025, there's a good chance it happens again. Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., hosts this week's event which tees off on Thursday is the final tournament of the PGA Tour regular season.
Major champion Matt Fitzpatrick is the +2000 favorite to utilize in PGA bets after a fourth-place finish at The Open. Keegan Bradley (+2500) is the only top-10 ranked player in the field, while Ben Griffin is also at +2500, according to the latest 2025 Wyndham Championship odds. Other major winners in the Wyndham Championship field include Jordan Spieth (+3000), Hideki Matsuyama (+3300) and Adam Scott (+4500).
Before locking in any 2025 Wyndham Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.
Now that the 2025 Wyndham Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2025 Wyndham Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Wyndham Championship: Spieth, a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. It's been a rough few years for Spieth, who hasn't won a golf tournament of any kind in over three years. His results in recent events don't indicate that he's on the verge of breaking through, starting with his 40th-place finish in his last event at the British Open. Over Spieth's last seven starts, he has just one top 10 but has placed outside the top 30, or withdrawn, in five of those tournaments.
Spieth did manage a runner-up at this very tournament in his first start way back in 2013. However, since then, success has been fleeting as in his ensuing three starts at Sedgefield, he's placed 78th, 72nd and missed the cut. That missed cut came at last year's event, which is one three missed cuts for the three-time major winner over the last calendar year. He's still searching for what made him so great at a young age, and both Spieth's recent form and course history don't signify he'll rediscover that this week. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Aaron Rai, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. One only has to look at last year's Wyndham Championship to see why the model is high on Rai as he won the event for his first and only PGA Tour victory. He broke par in all four rounds, finishing at 18-under, and has broken par in nine of 10 rounds at Sedgefield.
Rai is one of the most precise golfers on tour, both off the tee and when aiming for the green. He ranks second, overall, in driving accuracy percentage and is also top 25 in greens in regulation percentage. Sedgefield shares many characteristics with Detroit Golf Club, which hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Rai has excelled at that venue as well. He has top 10s in both starts there, including a runner-up in his last appearance in Detroit. Both Sedgefield and Detroit GC are Donald Ross designs, as Rai's game is perfectly suited for these types of courses. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 Wyndham Championship picks
The model's outright best bets include four golfers going off at +3300 or higher, including a massive longshot of over +7000. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2025 Wyndham Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Wyndham Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2025 Wyndham Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2025 Wyndham Championship picks, best bets, and predictions here.
(odds subject to change)
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Ben Griffin +2500
Keegan Bradley +2500
Robert MacIntyre +2800
Jordan Spieth +3000
Akshay Bhatia +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Aaron Rai +3300
Jake Knapp +3500
Harry Hall +3500
Luke Clanton +4000
Si Woo Kim +4000
Kurt Kitayama +4000
Lucas Glover +4500
Adam Scott +4500
Rickie Fowler +5000
Max Greyserman +5000
Sam Stevens +5000
Denny McCarthy +5500
Cameron Young +5500
Michael Thorbjornsen +5500
J.T. Poston +5500
Nicolai Højgaard +5500
Matt Wallace +6000
Sungjae Im +6000
Pierceson Coody +6000
Thorbjørn Olesen +6000
Ryan Gerard +6000
Kevin Yu +6500
Davis Thompson +7000
Max Homa +7000
Jesper Svensson +7000
Tony Finau +7000
Bud Cauley +7500
Jackson Koivun +7500
Keith Mitchell +7500
Tom Kim +7500
Andrew Novak +7500
Ryan Fox +7500
Emiliano Grillo +8000
Alex Smalley +8000
Michael Kim +8000
Rico Hoey +8000
Rasmus Højgaard +8000
Byeong Hun An +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Vince Whaley +9000
William Mouw +9000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
Webb Simpson +9000
Thomas Detry +9000
Taylor Moore +9000
Chris Kirk +10000
Takumi Kanaya +10000
Nico Echavarria +10000
Matt Kuchar +10000
Gary Woodland +11000
Andrew Putnam +11000
Kevin Roy +11000
Niklas Norgaard +11000
Austin Eckroat +11000
Victor Perez +11000
Ryo Hisatsune +12000
Eric Cole +12000
Jacob Bridgeman +12000
Doug Ghim +12000
Matti Schmid +12000
Stephan Jaeger +12000
Sahith Theegala +12000
Patrick Fishburn +12000
Matt McCarty +12000
Beau Hossler +12000
Lee Hodges +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Max McGreevy +17000
Adam Svensson +17000
Seamus Power +17000
Sam Ryder +17000
Erik van Rooyen +17000
Ricky Castillo +17000
Nate Lashley +20000
Patrick Rodgers +20000
Thriston Lawrence +20000
Carson Young +20000
Cam Davis +20000
Chan Kim +20000
Antoine Rozner +20000
Garrick Higgo +20000
David Lipsky +20000
Nick Hardy +22000
Sami Valimaki +22000
David Ford +22000
Kris Ventura +22000
Davis Riley +25000
Ben Kohles +25000
Chandler Phillips +25000
Steven Fisk +25000
Brian Campbell +25000
Isaiah Salinda +27000
Mac Meissner +27000
Jackson Suber +27000
Quade Cummins +27000
Matteo Manassero +27000
Thomas Rosenmueller +30000
Greyson Sigg +30000
Brandt Snedeker +30000
Chad Ramey +30000
Joel Dahmen +30000
Adam Hadwin +30000
Will Gordon +30000
Luke List +30000
Henrik Norlander +30000
David Skinns +30000
Joe Highsmith +35000
Zach Johnson +35000
Justin Lower +35000
Noah Goodwin +35000
Karl Vilips +35000
Harry Higgs +35000
Brice Garnett +35000
Chesson Hadley +35000
Ben Silverman +40000
Nick Dunlap +40000
Trevor Cone +40000
Gordon Sargent +40000
Matthieu Pavon +40000
Adam Schenk +40000
Zac Blair +50000
Lanto Griffin +50000
Trey Mullinax +50000
Danny Walker +50000
Paul Peterson +50000
Kevin Kisner +60000
Cristobal Del Solar +75000
Kevin Velo +75000
Camilo Villegas +75000
Patton Kizzire +75000
Peter Malnati +75000
Frankie Capan III +100000
Will Chandler +100000
Taylor Dickson +100000
Aaron Baddeley +100000
John Pak +100000
Braden Thornberry +100000
Preston Cole +100000
Aaron Wise +100000
Jim Herman +100000
Kaito Onishi +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Matthew Riedel +100000
Ryan Palmer +100000
Philip Knowles +100000