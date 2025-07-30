There have been lots of new and unfamiliar names to top leaderboards as of late, a trend that could continue at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Eight of the last 10 PGA events were won by golfers notching either their first or second career wins, and with many big names absent from the Wyndham Championship 2025, there's a good chance it happens again. Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., hosts this week's event which tees off on Thursday is the final tournament of the PGA Tour regular season.

Matt Fitzpatrick is the +2000 favorite after a fourth-place finish at The Open earlier this month, followed by defending champion Aaron Rai (+2200). Keegan Bradley (+2500) is the only top-10 ranked player in the field, while Ben Griffin is also at +2500, according to the latest 2025 Wyndham Championship odds. Other major winners in the Wyndham Championship field include Jordan Spieth (+0300), Hideki Matsuyama (+3300) and Adam Scott (+5500). Before locking in any 2025 Wyndham Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now that the 2025 Wyndham Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Wyndham Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Wyndham Championship: Spieth, a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour and one of the favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. It's been a rough few years for Spieth, who hasn't won a golf tournament of any kind in over three years. His results in recent events don't indicate that he's on the verge of breaking through, starting with his 40th-place finish in his last event at the British Open. Over Spieth's last seven starts, he has just one top 10 but has placed outside the top 30, or withdrawn, in five of those tournaments.

Spieth did manage a runner-up at this very tournament in his first start way back in 2013. However, since then, success has been fleeting as in his ensuing three starts at Sedgefield, he's placed 78th, 72nd and missed the cut. That missed cut came at last year's event, which is one three missed cuts for the three-time major winner over the last calendar year. He's still searching for what made him so great at a young age, and both Spieth's recent form and course history don't signify he'll rediscover that this week. See who else to fade here.

Another one of the model's surprising Wyndham Championship picks: Akshay Bhatia makes a strong run despite being a +3500 longshot. He wins 3.2% of the time and finishes in the top 20 35.1% of the time, creating great value on him an outright pick or in PGA props.

The 23-year-old American has seven top-25 and three top-10 finishes this season. He was in contention at the 3M Open last week before a fourth-round 75 pushed him down to T25. He also played well at the Open Championship, bouncing back from a first-round 73 to post three rounds of 70 or better to finish T30, his second best performance at a major. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Wyndham Championship picks

The model is target several other longshots, including a player going off around +7000 who makes a strong run. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Wyndham Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Wyndham Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2025 Wyndham Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2025 Wyndham Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(FanDuel odds subject to change)

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Aaron Rai +2200

Ben Griffin +2500

Keegan Bradley +2500

Jordan Spieth +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Si Woo Kim +3500

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Lucas Glover +3500

Jake Knapp +4000

Harry Hall +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4800

Kurt Kitayama +5000

Ryan Gerard +5000

Rickie Fowler +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Cameron Young +5500

J.T. Poston +5500

Nicolai Højgaard +5500

Adam Scott +5500

Sam Stevens +5500

Max Greyserman +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

Rico Hoey +6500

Michael Thorbjornsen +6500

Emiliano Grillo +7000

Bud Cauley +7000

Davis Thompson +7000

Kevin Yu +7000

Andrew Novak +7000

Alex Smalley +7500

Thorbjørn Olesen +7500

Alex Noren +7500

Jackson Koivun +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Matt Wallace +8000

Pierceson Coody +8000

Max Homa +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Nico Echavarria +8000

Andrew Putnam +9000

Tony Finau +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Max McGreevy +10000

Michael Kim +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Takumi Kanaya +10000

Jesper Svensson +10000

Thomas Detry +10000