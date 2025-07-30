2025 Wyndham Championship picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions by model that's nailed 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 Wyndham Championship 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks for Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and others from Sedgefield Country Club
There have been lots of new and unfamiliar names to top leaderboards as of late, a trend that could continue at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. Eight of the last 10 PGA events were won by golfers notching either their first or second career wins, and with many big names absent from the Wyndham Championship 2025, there's a good chance it happens again. Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., hosts this week's event which tees off on Thursday is the final tournament of the PGA Tour regular season.
Matt Fitzpatrick is the +2000 favorite after a fourth-place finish at The Open earlier this month, followed by defending champion Aaron Rai (+2200). Keegan Bradley (+2500) is the only top-10 ranked player in the field, while Ben Griffin is also at +2500, according to the latest 2025 Wyndham Championship odds. Other major winners in the Wyndham Championship field include Jordan Spieth (+0300), Hideki Matsuyama (+3300) and Adam Scott (+5500). Before locking in any 2025 Wyndham Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.
2025 Wyndham Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Wyndham Championship: Spieth, a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour and one of the favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. It's been a rough few years for Spieth, who hasn't won a golf tournament of any kind in over three years. His results in recent events don't indicate that he's on the verge of breaking through, starting with his 40th-place finish in his last event at the British Open. Over Spieth's last seven starts, he has just one top 10 but has placed outside the top 30, or withdrawn, in five of those tournaments.
Spieth did manage a runner-up at this very tournament in his first start way back in 2013. However, since then, success has been fleeting as in his ensuing three starts at Sedgefield, he's placed 78th, 72nd and missed the cut. That missed cut came at last year's event, which is one three missed cuts for the three-time major winner over the last calendar year. He's still searching for what made him so great at a young age, and both Spieth's recent form and course history don't signify he'll rediscover that this week. See who else to fade here.
Another one of the model's surprising Wyndham Championship picks: Akshay Bhatia makes a strong run despite being a +3500 longshot. He wins 3.2% of the time and finishes in the top 20 35.1% of the time, creating great value on him an outright pick or in PGA props.
The 23-year-old American has seven top-25 and three top-10 finishes this season. He was in contention at the 3M Open last week before a fourth-round 75 pushed him down to T25. He also played well at the Open Championship, bouncing back from a first-round 73 to post three rounds of 70 or better to finish T30, his second best performance at a major.
How to make 2025 Wyndham Championship picks
2025 Wyndham Championship odds, favorites
(FanDuel odds subject to change)
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Aaron Rai +2200
Ben Griffin +2500
Keegan Bradley +2500
Jordan Spieth +3000
Robert MacIntyre +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Si Woo Kim +3500
Akshay Bhatia +3500
Lucas Glover +3500
Jake Knapp +4000
Harry Hall +4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4800
Kurt Kitayama +5000
Ryan Gerard +5000
Rickie Fowler +5500
Denny McCarthy +5500
Cameron Young +5500
J.T. Poston +5500
Nicolai Højgaard +5500
Adam Scott +5500
Sam Stevens +5500
Max Greyserman +6000
Sungjae Im +6000
Luke Clanton +6500
Rico Hoey +6500
Michael Thorbjornsen +6500
Emiliano Grillo +7000
Bud Cauley +7000
Davis Thompson +7000
Kevin Yu +7000
Andrew Novak +7000
Alex Smalley +7500
Thorbjørn Olesen +7500
Alex Noren +7500
Jackson Koivun +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Matt Wallace +8000
Pierceson Coody +8000
Max Homa +8000
Tom Kim +8000
Nico Echavarria +8000
Andrew Putnam +9000
Tony Finau +9000
Ryan Fox +9000
Max McGreevy +10000
Michael Kim +10000
Chris Kirk +10000
Takumi Kanaya +10000
Jesper Svensson +10000
Thomas Detry +10000