The final event of the FedExCup regular season has arrived, with Sedgefield Country Club hosting the 2025 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. The top 70 golfers in the season-long FedExCup standings will qualify for the playoffs, so this is the final opportunity to earn crucial points. Aldrich Potgieter has been the most impressive rookie this season and will easily qualify for the postseason, but he is the only rookie inside the top 70. William Mouw is No. 80 in the standings, and he is a 90-1 longshot in the 2025 Wyndham Championship odds. The 2025 Wyndham Championship first round tee times begin on Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Rookies Rasmus Hojgaard (80-1) is No. 82 in the standings and Karl Vilips (350-1) is No. 83, so they are among the Wyndham Championship longshots at various sports betting sites. The 2025 Wyndham Championship odds list Matt Fitzpatrick as the 20-1 betting favorite. Fitzpatrick has finished T-8 or better in each of his last three starts and is +200 to crack the top 10 this week.

Now that the 2025 Wyndham Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks.

Hideki Matsuyama (33-1)

The 11-time PGA Tour winner is among the most experienced golfers in this week's field, and he already won The Sentry to open the season. Matsuyama has not missed the cut since the PGA Championship, finishing T13 in the Rocket Classic and T16 in the Open Championship. He ranks 15th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, so he offers value with most of the PGA Tour stars sitting out this week.

Aaron Rai (33-1)

Rai has made the cut in 15 of 19 events this season and has eight top-25 finishes, but he is still seeking his first victory of the year. He finished T17 in the Travelers Championship at the end of June and finished T4 in the Mexico Open in February. Rai ranks 22nd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee and second in driving accuracy.

Harry Hall (35-1)

Hall has been extremely consistent on the PGA Tour this season, making the cut in 18 of 21 events. He finished T8 in the Sentry, T6 in the Charles Schwab Challenge and T9 in the Travelers Championship. The 27-year-old ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained and third in strokes gained from putting.

