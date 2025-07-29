In the blink of an eye, the PGA Tour regular season is at its finish line. With only four rounds remaining in players' quests to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the 2025 Wyndham Championship will once again serve as the season finale and the grounds on which competitors will jostle for postseason positioning.

With only the top 70 players making their way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Wyndham Championship has seen an influx in big names on the tee sheet. Players such as Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau have found their footings in recent weeks to climb inside the cutoff point, and they can lock up their spots in the St. Jude Championship on their own volition with finishes of 23rd for Finau and 12th-place or better for Fowler.

As Fowler and Finau look to punch their tickets into the playoffs, others, such as Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth, look to make a move well inside the top 50 to qualify for the BMW Championship and ultimately all of the signature events in 2026.

2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele among big names on bubbles as postseason approaches Patrick McDonald

While attention drifts to these names, further down the FedEx Cup standings, a bubble is about to burst with the volume of players vying for the final spot in Memphis. As it stands, Matti Schmid is the official bubble boy at No. 70 in the season-long race, five FedEx Cup points clear of Nicolai Højgaard, who is the first man out.

Højgaard has a reasonable path inside the top 70, but the same cannot be said for the likes of Adam Scott (No. 85), who needs at least a two-way tie for third-place, and former tournament champion Tom Kim (No. 89), who need at least a solo third-place finish.

2025 Wyndham Championship schedule

Dates: July 31 - Aug 3

Location: Sedgefield Country Club — Greensboro, North Carolina

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,131

Purse: $8,200,000

2025 Wyndham Championship field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Matt Fitzpatrick (20-1): The Englishman was just inside the top 80 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of May and has since experienced a strong summer to remember. Fitzpatrick has found his groove with four straight top-20 finishes, including a nice run over in Europe that included back-to-back T4 finishes at the Scottish Open and The Open. He has jumped to No. 43 in the season-long race in the process and looks to sure up his place inside the top 50 this week in what will be his first start at Sedgefield since 2018.

The Englishman was just inside the top 80 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of May and has since experienced a strong summer to remember. Fitzpatrick has found his groove with four straight top-20 finishes, including a nice run over in Europe that included back-to-back T4 finishes at the Scottish Open and The Open. He has jumped to No. 43 in the season-long race in the process and looks to sure up his place inside the top 50 this week in what will be his first start at Sedgefield since 2018. Ben Griffin (25-1): He putted poorly at the John Deere Classic and drove it just as bad at The Open. Missing two straight cuts for the first time since March, Griffin will aim to regain his summer form that consisted of a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge, a runner-up result at the Memorial and top-10 finishes in the middle two major championships. The former North Carolina Tar Heel has finishes of solo fourth and T7 in his three Wyndham Championship appearances.

He putted poorly at the John Deere Classic and drove it just as bad at The Open. Missing two straight cuts for the first time since March, Griffin will aim to regain his summer form that consisted of a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge, a runner-up result at the Memorial and top-10 finishes in the middle two major championships. The former North Carolina Tar Heel has finishes of solo fourth and T7 in his three Wyndham Championship appearances. Keegan Bradley (25-1): Over the last three months, no one has been better in this field than the U.S. Ryder Cup captain. Bradley tops the charts in terms of total strokes gained and strokes gained tee to green, where he ranks inside the top 10 in all three strokes-gained categories. The kicker remains his putter, but as shown at the Travelers Championship, Bradley can take down any field should it prove cooperative.

Over the last three months, no one has been better in this field than the U.S. Ryder Cup captain. Bradley tops the charts in terms of total strokes gained and strokes gained tee to green, where he ranks inside the top 10 in all three strokes-gained categories. The kicker remains his putter, but as shown at the Travelers Championship, Bradley can take down any field should it prove cooperative. Aaron Rai (28-1)

Jordan Spieth (30-1): While it may surprise some, Spieth trails Bradley in total strokes gained as a well-rounded nature to his game has emerged in recent starts. The three-time major champion continues to drive the ball beautifully, and the short game is beginning to make some serious in roads. Outside of a playoff loss to Patrick Reed in 2013, Spieth does not have the best run of form at Sedgefield Country Club throughout his career. He came to this tournament looking to solidify his place in the postseason last year and missed the cut.

While it may surprise some, Spieth trails Bradley in total strokes gained as a well-rounded nature to his game has emerged in recent starts. The three-time major champion continues to drive the ball beautifully, and the short game is beginning to make some serious in roads. Outside of a playoff loss to Patrick Reed in 2013, Spieth does not have the best run of form at Sedgefield Country Club throughout his career. He came to this tournament looking to solidify his place in the postseason last year and missed the cut. Hideki Matsuyama (30-1): Since winning the first week of the season, Matsuyama has failed to march his name inside the top 10 on the leaderboard of any tournament. The good news is he has been close in recent weeks with a T16 at The Open and T13 at the Rocket Classic. His iron play continues to thrive, and the putter has emerged from a lull that defined his spring. The man from Japan will go as far as his driver will take him given the need to play out of the short grass at this Donald Ross design.

Since winning the first week of the season, Matsuyama has failed to march his name inside the top 10 on the leaderboard of any tournament. The good news is he has been close in recent weeks with a T16 at The Open and T13 at the Rocket Classic. His iron play continues to thrive, and the putter has emerged from a lull that defined his spring. The man from Japan will go as far as his driver will take him given the need to play out of the short grass at this Donald Ross design. Akshay Bhatia (30-1)

Si Woo Kim (30-1)

Robert MacIntyre (30-1)

Lucas Glover (35-1)

2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble

Rank Player FedEx Cup Points Minimum Finish Required 71 Nicolai Højgaard 590 2-way tie for 63rd 72 Keith Mitchell 589 2-way tie for 58th 73 Chris Kirk 582 43rd 74 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 575 36th 75 Gary Woodland 562 27th 76 Kevin Roy 556 23rd 77 Alex Smalley 554 22nd 78 Davis Thompson 552 21st 79 Eric Cole 546 18th 80 William Mouw 527 11th

2025 Wyndham Championship predictions



Harry Hall Winner (40-1): There is a lot to like in Hall's game right now, and a second PGA Tour win appears imminent. The Englishman has not finished outside the top 25 in a tournament since The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in early May and has rode a wave of red-hot putting to quality results at tournaments such as the PGA Championship and the Travelers Championship. He is starting to drive the ball much better in recent weeks, and despite some inconsistent iron play, Hall should love his chances at Sedgefield given his level of wedge play.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Contender (60-1): The South African is an ideal statistical fit for Sedgefield given his ability to hit fairways in bunches and pile up birdie putts on the greens. Bezuidenhout is one of those bubble boys at No. 74, which should add plenty of motivation for the man who finished T12 at the U.S. Open, T13 at the Scottish Open and T20 at the 3M Open. He has made all four cuts in his four tournament appearances including a T22 last year.

Austin Eckroat Sleeper (100-1): The two-time PGA Tour winner has the ability to show up out of nowhere, and the Wyndham Championship may very well be that spot. Eckroat has flashed some semblance of his game recently with a T25 at the Travelers Championship and T11 at the John Deere Classic. He is in full control from tee to green, but his play on the greens continues to hold him back. If he putts these complexes like he did a season ago when he finished solo sixth, a similar result may follow.

