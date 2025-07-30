The PGA Tour's regular season finale is upon us with the FedExCup Playoffs beginning next week. The 2025 Wyndham Championship is the final full-field event until the fall season with a mad scramble for players to finish in the top 70 in the standings to make the playoffs. Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. hosts this week's event and plays as a par 70 at just over 7,100 yards.

A field of 156 players will tee it up beginning on Thursday, and the 2025 Wyndham Championship odds board is topped by Matthew Fitzpatrick at +2200. Also at the top of the Wyndham Championship odds are Ben Griffin and Keegan Bradley (+2500), as well as defending champion Aaron Rai at +2800 (risk $100 to win $2,800). Rai looks to become the event's first back-to-back champion since Sam Snead in 1956. Rai will play alongside Max Homa and Tom Kim through the first two days of action, with the trio teeing off at 7:34 a.m. ET on Thursday.

SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen is calling for a strong performance from Jesper Svensson, predicting that the Swede beats two of his countrymen at +160 odds (risk $100 to win $160).

Cohen, the host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube, correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin (+4500 w/o Scheffler) to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, as well as four winners last season. including Aaron Rai at this event (+3300 odds).

Anyone who has followed his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns.

Best prop bets for the 2025 Wyndham Championship:



Top Swedish: Jesper Svensson (+160)

Top-10 Finish (with ties): Jake Knapp (+375)

Matt Fitzpatrick & Ben Griffin both to Finish in the Top 20 (Incl. Ties) (+400)

I'm taking another shot in the nationality markets with a Top Swedish play this week. Jesper Svensson has been excellent of late with seven made cuts in his last eight events. He has back-to-back top-20 finishes and has gained strokes on the field tee to green in each of his last seven tournaments. Sitting at FedExCup rank 105, a jump into the top-100 might help his chances of once again securing his PGA Tour card in the fall. The favorite in this category is Alex Noren, who at +135 odds, finished T7 last week at the 3M Open despite missing three of four cuts previously. He has never finished higher than T38 here in two previous appearances. Rounding out the Top Swedish category is Henrik Norlander (+260), who has no top-50 finishes in his last seven events. Svensson gives us some value with this prop at plus-money.

Top-10 (with ties): Jake Knapp (+375)

The last four winners of this event entered with at least two top-10 finishes in their last four starts, a trend that Knapp shares this week. After a T3 at the 3M Open last week along with a T4 at the Rocket Classic in June, the Arizona resident is playing fine golf. His putter has been electric of late, including gaining nearly 11 shots on the field in a T22 finish at the Scottish Open in mid-July. Knapp has also gained strokes on the field tee to green in seven of his last eight events, an important stat for success especially here at the Wyndham Championship. I worry if he can hold a lead down the stretch, but a top-10 finish including ties seems much more manageable for the talented 31-year-old.

Matt Fitzpatrick & Ben Griffin both to Finish in the Top 20 (Incl. Ties) (+400)

I'm going to try and play the top of the odds board in a top-20 parlay again this week. Fitzpatrick is on a heater in his attempt to make the European Ryder Cup team, having posted three straight top-10 finishes in addition to a top-20 at the Travelers Championship in late June. All parts of his game are working right now, and it's hard to see the Englishman not in the mix if this recent form continues. Griffin is my top choice to win this week, as the North Carolina native had six straight top-20s, including a win and 2nd place finish, prior to missing the cut in his last two events. With two top-10s in three appearances in Greensboro, Griffin should contend for his third win of the season.

I found this top-20 combo prop in the Tourney Specials section at FanDuel Sportsbook.

