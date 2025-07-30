The final stop of the PGA Tour regular season is upon us as the 156 players in the field at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, battle it out for positioning in the FedEx Cup standings.

The top 70 in the standings will earn a spot in next week's St. Jude Championship field in Memphis for the start of the playoffs. Others have their eye on top 50 status to make it to the BMW Championship for the second playoff event and, perhaps more importantly, lock themselves in to all eight signature events in 2026.

Everyone from 60th to 96th in the standings is in the field this week as they all make a final push for a playoff position. That includes the likes of Tony Finau (60), Rickie Fowler (61), Nicolai Højgaard (71), Gary Woodland (75), Adam Scott (85) and Tom Kim (89). Further up in the battle for guaranteed status in the signature events, Matt Fitzpatrick (43), Akshay Bhatia (44), Jake Knapp (47), Jordan Spieth (50) and Aaron Rai (58) are all jockeying for points to lock up invitations to next year's biggest events.

Even beyond those two battles, players are fighting for their PGA Tour status. This year, only the top 100 after the fall events will maintain their full-time card for 2026. While they'll have the fall season after the playoffs to make up ground, this represents a big points week for the likes of Joel Dahmen (101), Max Homa (106) and Harry Higgs (115), as they try to get full status next season.

Here's how you can watch the battle for playoff positioning and points all weekend at the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

2025 Wyndham Championship TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 6:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 6:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio