After playing the first major championship of the season and a PGA Tour Signature Event in back-to-back weeks, team golf will take center stage this week at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans beginning on Thursday, with the first tee times coming at 8 a.m. ET. Played at TPC Louisiana, this tournament has roots that go all the way back to 1938 and has been a two-man team event since 2017. Rory McIlroy took a week off after completing the career grand slam at the 2025 Masters, but he'll be back in action this week as he teams up with his good friend and fellow Irishman Shane Lowry for two rounds of fourball and two rounds of alternate shot.

McIlroy and Lowry are +360 favorites in the latest 2025 Zurich Classic odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and you can also snag a -120 payout for the two major champions to finish top five (including ties) in this week's PGA Tour props. You can also bet McIlroy and Lowry at +1200 as first-round leaders or at +1800 to go wire-to-wire for the victory if you're looking to spice up your PGA Tour parlays. Before making any 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans picks or golf parlay picks, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering amount of more than $1.1 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last week, as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Zurich Classic 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form an eight-leg golf parlay that pays out nearly $1.2 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

For Zurich Classic 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's eight-leg PGA Tour parlay is Karl Vilips and Michael Thorbjornsen to finish in the top 20 for a +115 payout at Bet365. However, you can find these odds for as good as +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook and adding that value makes this an intriguing standalone play as well. The former Stanford teammates know each other well and both have had some early successes as pros after earning their tour cards through the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour University rankings, respectively.

"A winner in Puerto Rico earlier this season, Vilips was playing great through 53 holes at the RBC Heritage before his game took a nosedive en route to a T54. On the other hand, Thorbjornsen gained more than 10 shots on the field last week and finished T2 in Puntacana," Cohen told SportsLine. "These two 23-year-olds have serious game and are a high-risk, high-reward play this week. Tread carefully, as I am, but a top-20 doesn't seem like too much to ask for from two very talented young players." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made seven other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 Zurich Classic parlay that pays almost $1.2 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.2M payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for Zurich Classic 2025, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023 and find out.