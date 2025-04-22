Coming off the Masters and the RBC Heritage, a Signature Event, the PGA Tour heads to Avondale, La., for the 2025 Zurich Classic, the only team event on the PGA schedule that awards FedEx Cup points. Rory McIlroy took last week off after an emotional win at Augusta, but now he's back with teammate Shane Lowry to headline the 2025 Zurich Open field when play begins Thursday. The latest 2025 Zurich Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list the McIlroy/Lowry team as the clear favorites at +360 (risk $100 to win $360).

The teams of Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama (+1200) and Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre (+1800) are among the other 2025 Zurich Classic favorites. There are also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to-head and more to consider in this unique format. Before locking in your 2025 Zurich Classic picks, be sure to see the PGA predictions rom the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, is up nearly $9,000 on PGA best bets since June of 2020. This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. It also nailed Justin Thomas (20-1) as the winner in its best bets for the RBC Heritage.

Now that the 2025 Zurich Classic field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three Zurich Classic best bets, based on the model's projections, to target:

Rai/Theegala to win (25-1)

This has historically been a strong event for Aaron Rai, who finished T4 in 2022 and also recorded top-25 finishes in 2023 and 2024. In total, he's only been part of two rounds over 70 in his three years, so he's a golfer who you can bank on to contribute to some low scores. Sahith Theegala, meanwhile, has made 11 cuts in 12 events this year and played some of his best golf recently at Augusta, finishing inside the top 30. The model has identified them as a top-three contender, bringing value at the 25-1 they're getting at FanDuel.

Tosti/Highsmith to finish top-10 including ties (+360)

Both have experience at the Zurich Classic after appearing last year, though neither made the cut with their respective teammate. Still, that experience is helpful in this unique format, and both players enter this event with some momentum. Joe Highsmith won the Cognizant Classic in March and has three other top-25 finishes in the past two months. Alejandro Tosti, meanwhile, has finished T12 or better in three straight events. The model projects that they finish 10th, making the +360 price a strong value.

Poston/Mitchell to finish top-five including ties (+330)

In a field that lacks a ton of star power outside of McIlroy, the model loves the J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell team as a top contender. Poston has three career PGA wins and is ranked inside the top 50 in the world, while Mitchell enters this event coming off three straight top-20 finishes, including a T2 at the Corales Puntacana. If you're not ready to back them to overcome the McIlory/Lowry team to win, the strong plus-money return of +330 at DraftKings Sportsbook for them to finish in the top five could be a smart play.

