If Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, they'll become the first team to successfully defend their title at this event. McIlroy and Lowry shot 25-under par over four rounds last year, but they'll have to stave off several serious contenders if they want to rewrite the history books. Collin Morikawa is teaming up with Kurt Kitayama this week, while Nick Hardy and Davis Riley, the 2023 champions, are also in the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field.

Play gets underway from TPC Louisiana on Thursday, April 24. McIlroy and Lowry are the +360 favorites, according to the latest 2025 Zurich Classic odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. They're followed by Morikawa / Kitayama (12-1), Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre (18-1) and J.T. Poston / Keith Mitchell (18-1) on the PGA odds board.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM.

Now that the 2025 Zurich Classic field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

2025 Zurich Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Zurich Classic: Morikawa and Kitayama, who've combined for seven wins on the PGA Tour, barely crack the top five. These two teamed up in 2024 but recorded a disappointing T-23 finish with a score of 18-under par. They performed well in the best-ball format, but struggled during alternate shot, shooting a 70 in the second and fourth rounds.

Morikawa remains one of the best ball-strikers on the PGA Tour, but the two-time major champion has struggled with a putter in his hands this season. The 28-year-old enters this week's event ranked 85th in strokes gained: putting (0.046) and 87th in one-putt percentage (41.07%). Meanwhile, Kitayama ranks 116th in greens in regulation percentage (64.63%), 133rd in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.240) and 159th in driving accuracy (53.88%). They're not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Zurich Classic field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka, 33-1 longshots, make a strong run at the title. This duo has a much better chance to win it all than their odds imply, so they're a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Garnett currently ranks seventh in driving accuracy (70%) and eighth in greens in regulation percentage (70.14%), which bodes well at a course like TPC Louisiana. His game will complement an in-form Straka, who's recorded one win and three top-10 finishes this season. Straka ranks first in strokes gained: approach to green (1.098), second in greens in regulation percentage (72.10%) and eighth in putting average (1.702), making this duo a strong value pick for your 2025 Zurich Classic bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Zurich Classic picks

The model is also targeting three other teams with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.

Who will win the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?

2025 Zurich Classic odds, favorites

2025 Zurich Classic odds, favorites

