Grab your partner and let's play some golf as the PGA Tour travels down to the Bayou this week for the 2025 Zurich Classic. Hosting the annual team event at TPC Louisiana, the Zurich Classic will welcome 80 eclectic partnerships vying for a coveted PGA Tour title.

Teams will play four-ball (best ball) in Rounds 1 and 3 and foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 2 and 4. Scores tend to find a home in the low 60s on Thursday and Saturday, while anything south of 70 on Friday and Sunday require strong performances.

Headlining the field is the duo which reigned supreme a season ago with one of its participants being two weeks removed from slipping on a certain coveted green jacket. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will run back their successful partnership from 2024 when they emerged from a playoff against Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey.

The start represents McIlroy's first since his historic victory at the Masters; he has been spending his time in Europe celebrating his long-awaited achievement with family and friends. The festivities will come to an end — at least for four days — as he searches to go back-to-back with his good mate, Lowry, who looks to continue a solid run of form himself.

With no Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in the field, the Irishmen's greatest threat may be that of Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama. The Las Vegas residents will team up and hope to break a winless drought of their own as Morikawa has gone without a trophy since the fall of 2023 while Kitayama remains on one PGA Tour victory with that coming the season prior.

Ryder Cup implications could also be on the line as players must play with a fellow European or a fellow American to secure crucial points. As such, Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry — who have combined for three PGA Tour wins over the last year — will team up, as will the Danish twins of Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard.

The Fitzpatrick brothers, Matt and Alex, run it back again with American partnerships of Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore, Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin and J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell rounding out the list of contenders.

2025 Zurich Classic schedule

Dates: April 24-27

Location: TPC Louisiana — Avondale, Louisiana

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,425

Purse: $9,200,000

2025 Zurich Classic field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (+360): Their partnership materialized from a drunken lunch, and one may suspect there will be plenty of those this week in New Orleans as celebrations continue. McIlroy and Lowry made the most of four-ball last season with rounds of 61 and 64 and were adequate in foursomes en route to their 25-under winning score. The latter format may be where their quality shines as they are the clear class of the field, but one has to wonder if they can make enough putts in the former as both can occasionally run cold on the greens.

Two tee-to-green menaces who have the habit of being unable to convert birdie chances. Like McIlroy and Lowry, Kitayama and Morikawa should separate themselves from the field in foursomes. Morikawa put a new putter in the bag at the RBC Heritage and was met with mixed results, while Kitayama remains without a top-30 finish this season. Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre (18-1): They finished T8 last season thanks to two under-par rounds in foursomes and will look to rekindle that magic. MacIntyre and Detry both experienced a sensational start to 2025 as Detry notched his first PGA Tour win and MacIntyre was the epitome of consistency. That form has fallen off ever so slightly since, but perhaps the partnership can rekindle that magic.

They finished T8 last season thanks to two under-par rounds in foursomes and will look to rekindle that magic. MacIntyre and Detry both experienced a sensational start to 2025 as Detry notched his first PGA Tour win and MacIntyre was the epitome of consistency. That form has fallen off ever so slightly since, but perhaps the partnership can rekindle that magic. J.T. Poston/Keith Mitchell (18-1)

Taylor Moore/Wyndham Clark (20-1): Clark nearly won this event a couple seasons ago with Beau Hossler and will now look to Moore as his partner. The former U.S. Open champion has had a forgettable year up to this point as he is dealing with some back issues and some swing issues as well. The putter is heating up and Moore is more than capable of filling it up himself. If the ball striking cooperates, they can take it deep.

Clark nearly won this event a couple seasons ago with Beau Hossler and will now look to Moore as his partner. The former U.S. Open champion has had a forgettable year up to this point as he is dealing with some back issues and some swing issues as well. The putter is heating up and Moore is more than capable of filling it up himself. If the ball striking cooperates, they can take it deep. Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin (22-1)

Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala (25-1): A bit of a yin and yang type team here as Rai is ultra reliable and Theegala is ultra wild. Rai has lost his touch on the greens in recent weeks, but his tee-to-green prowess remains elite. As for Theegala, he has been dreadful this season with only one top-20 finish thus far. His issue has been the big number, so it would not come as a surprise if an even-keeled player like Rai brings out the best in him.

A bit of a yin and yang type team here as Rai is ultra reliable and Theegala is ultra wild. Rai has lost his touch on the greens in recent weeks, but his tee-to-green prowess remains elite. As for Theegala, he has been dreadful this season with only one top-20 finish thus far. His issue has been the big number, so it would not come as a surprise if an even-keeled player like Rai brings out the best in him. Rasmus Hojgaard/Nicolai Hojgaard (28-1)

Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge (28-1)

Max Greyserman/Nico Echavarria (30-1)

2025 Zurich Classic predictions



Keith Mitchell Winner (18-1): Mitchell and Poston are the perfect combination of firepower and finesse. Mitchell has become a first-round leader lock over the last month thanks to massive strides in the ball-striking category, while Poston has regained his form with the putter. Expect them to take care of business in four-ball and acquit themselves nicely in foursomes as their games complement each other.

Andrew Novak Contender (22-1): Ride the hot hand. Novak seeks the friendship of Griffin this week fresh off his latest close call with the winner's circle. Novak is playing some tremendous golf at the moment, while that was all Griffin did the first three months of the year. Playing every single tournament he possibly could, Griffin just missed out on the Masters and instead rested for two weeks. This is a confident duo consisting of two golfers who are playing great. No need to overthink it.

Justin Lower Sleeper (100-1): Lower teams up with last year's runner-up finisher Chad Ramey for a partnership that could make some noise. Ramey has rattled off finishes of T5 at the Texas Open and T18 in Corales while Lower has the propensity to pop up on leaderboards. They may be one of the top three teams in terms of putting which makes them frisky in a tournament where the winning score hovers around 25 under.

