The PGA Tour's annual two-player team event has arrived. The Zurich Classic has carved out a unique place within the Tour schedule. After the Masters and a signature event at the RBC Heritage, many of the top names take the week off, but the team format creates a fun atmosphere in New Orleans and allows for some incredible scoring.

With alternating rounds of four-ball and foursomes, we tend to see teams go really low on Thursday and Saturday as they play best ball, and then have to scratch and claw a bit more on Friday and Sunday during alternate shot. This year, there is no doubt who the headliners are as defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry enter as heavy favorites to repeat.

It'll be our first chance to see McIlroy in action since his Masters victory, and he'll be hoping it ends with another round of Sunday night karaoke like last year. Chasing McIlroy and Lowry this week are teams of Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama, JT Poston and Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge, and others.

Let's take a look at how you can watch the Zurich Classic throughout the week in New Orleans for some rare PGA Tour team play.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 8:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:00 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3 - 6:00 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 8:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:00 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3 - 6:00 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 12-6:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 9:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:00 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3 - 6:00 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 9:00 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1 - 3:00 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:00 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:00 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:00 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio