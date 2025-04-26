The PGA Tour's annual two-player team event enters the weekend. The 2025 Zurich Classic carved out a unique place within the schedule coming after the Masters and a signature event at the RBC Heritage. While many of the top names take the week off, but the team format creates a fun atmosphere in New Orleans and allows for some incredible scoring.

With alternating rounds of four-ball and foursomes, teams frequently go low Thursday and Saturday as they play best ball while scratching and clawing a bit more on Friday and Sunday during alternate shot. This year, there is no doubt who the headliners are as reigning champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry enter as heavy favorites to repeat and remain in contention through the first two days of action.

It's the first golf McIlroy has played since clinching the career grand slam with his Masters victory, and he'll be hoping it ends with another round of Sunday night karaoke like last year. Chasing McIlroy and Lowry this week were some heavy-duty teams, though it is actually some of the PGA Tour's youngsters the top the leaderboard through two rounds.

Let's take a look at how you can watch the Zurich Classic throughout the weekend in New Orleans for some rare PGA Tour team play.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio