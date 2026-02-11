The first PGA Signature Event of the season arrives this week as the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am unfolds at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Rory McIlroy won this event in 2025, and he's set to make his season debut this week after skipping the first four tournaments. McIlroy is +1300 in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, trailing only favorite Scottie Scheffler (+300) in a loaded 2026 Pebble Beach field with the first tee times coming at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Other Pebble Beach contenders include Si Woo Kim at +2200, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele at +2500 and the players who went to a playoff at the WM Phoenix Open -- Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Gotterup -- among the golfers at +3000. Before locking in any 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

Now that the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked in, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the WM Phoenix Open 2026: Gotterup, who has won two of the three events he's played in this year, including the WM Phoenix Open last week, doesn't even finish in the top 10 this week. He's a golfer to avoid in Pebble Beach bets. Gotteup has never played in this event before, so the model is not ready to treat him like a top-10 contender despite the fact that he's getting +3000 odds -- the same as Maysuyama and Xander Schuaffele. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Kim (+2200). Kim has been one of the hottest golfers on Tour so far this year, finishing no worse than T11 in his four events. He's been T6 or better in his last three events, and is coming off a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T2 the prior week at the Farmers Insurance Open. He's also finished in the top 15 in this event in two straight seasons. See who else to pick here.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

How to make 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks

The model is also targeting a massive +5000 sleeper who brings huge value in outright bets. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and which massive longshot will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 16 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, favorites

Get full 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +1300

Si Woo Kim +2200

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Viktor Hovland +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Ben Griffin +3000

Chris Gotterup +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick +3000

Maverick McNealy +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Jake Knapp +3500

Michael Thorbjornsen +3500

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Jason Day +4000

Ludvig Åberg +4000

Sepp Straka +4500

J.J. Spaun +4500

Min Woo Lee +5000

Daniel Berger +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Harris English +5000

Collin Morikawa +5500

Pierceson Coody +5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Sam Burns +6000

Kurt Kitayama +7000

Taylor Pendrith +7000

Samuel Stevens +7000

Rickie Fowler +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Alex Noren +7500

Wyndham Clark +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

Jordan Spieth +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Matt McCarty +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Harry Hall +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Corey Conners +8000