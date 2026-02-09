The first PGA Signature Event of the season arrives this week as the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am unfolds at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Rory McIlroy won this event in 2025, and he's set to make his season debut this week after skipping the first four tournaments. McIlroy is +1300 in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, trailing only favorite Scottie Scheffler (+300).

Other Pebble Beach contenders include Viktor Hovland (+2500), Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) and Justin Rose (+2500). The players who went a playoff at the WM Phoenix Open -- Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Gotterup -- are both close behind at +3000. Before locking in any 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the WM Phoenix Open 2026: Gotterup, who has won two of the three events he's played in this year, including the WM Phoenix Open last week, doesn't even finish in the top 10 this week. He's a golfer to avoid in Pebble Beach bets. Gotteup has never played in this event before, so the model is not ready to treat him like a top-10 contender despite the fact that he's getting +3000 odds -- the same as Maysuyama and Xander Schuaffele. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Si Woo Kim (+2700) this week. Kim has been one of the hottest golfers on Tour so far this year, finishing no worse than T11 in his four events. He's been T6 or better in his last three events, and is coming off a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T2 the prior week at the Farmers Insurance Open. He's also finished in the top 15 in this event in two straight seasons. See who else to pick here.

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +1300

Si Woo Kim +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Justin Rose +2500

Russell Henley +2700

Chris Gotterup +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Xander Schauffele +3000

Maverick McNealy +3300

Jason Day +3300

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Ludvig Åberg +3300

Cameron Young +3500

Michael Thorbjornsen +3500

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Ben Griffin +3500

Jake Knapp +4000

Daniel Berger +4500

Shane Lowry +4500

J.J. Spaun +5000

Harris English +5500

Min Woo Lee +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Collin Morikawa +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Rickie Fowler +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Jordan Spieth +6000

Taylor Pendrith +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Sahith Theegala +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Pierceson Coody +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Keith Mitchell +8000

Alex Noren +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Nick Taylor +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000