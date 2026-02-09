2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks
The first PGA Signature Event of the season arrives this week as the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am unfolds at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Rory McIlroy won this event in 2025, and he's set to make his season debut this week after skipping the first four tournaments. McIlroy is +1300 in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, trailing only favorite Scottie Scheffler (+300).
Other Pebble Beach contenders include Viktor Hovland (+2500), Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) and Justin Rose (+2500). The players who went a playoff at the WM Phoenix Open -- Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Gotterup -- are both close behind at +3000. Before locking in any 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the WM Phoenix Open 2026: Gotterup, who has won two of the three events he's played in this year, including the WM Phoenix Open last week, doesn't even finish in the top 10 this week. He's a golfer to avoid in Pebble Beach bets. Gotteup has never played in this event before, so the model is not ready to treat him like a top-10 contender despite the fact that he's getting +3000 odds -- the same as Maysuyama and Xander Schuaffele. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Si Woo Kim (+2700) this week. Kim has been one of the hottest golfers on Tour so far this year, finishing no worse than T11 in his four events. He's been T6 or better in his last three events, and is coming off a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T2 the prior week at the Farmers Insurance Open. He's also finished in the top 15 in this event in two straight seasons. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks
2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, favorites
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +300
Rory McIlroy +1300
Si Woo Kim +2500
Viktor Hovland +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Justin Rose +2500
Russell Henley +2700
Chris Gotterup +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Xander Schauffele +3000
Maverick McNealy +3300
Jason Day +3300
Patrick Cantlay +3300
Matt Fitzpatrick +3300
Ludvig Åberg +3300
Cameron Young +3500
Michael Thorbjornsen +3500
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Ben Griffin +3500
Jake Knapp +4000
Daniel Berger +4500
Shane Lowry +4500
J.J. Spaun +5000
Harris English +5500
Min Woo Lee +6000
Sam Burns +6000
Collin Morikawa +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Rickie Fowler +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Jordan Spieth +6000
Taylor Pendrith +7000
Harry Hall +7000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Sahith Theegala +7000
Keegan Bradley +7000
Pierceson Coody +7000
Ryan Gerard +7000
Kurt Kitayama +7500
Keith Mitchell +8000
Alex Noren +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Nick Taylor +8000
Corey Conners +8000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Patrick Rodgers +10000
Max Greyserman +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000