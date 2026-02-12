2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, picks: Surprising predictions by golf model that's called 16 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM 2026 10,000 times and revealed its surprising PGA Tour picks
The first PGA Signature Event of the season arrives this week as the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am unfolds at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Rory McIlroy won this event in 2025, and he's set to make his season debut this week after skipping the first four tournaments. McIlroy is +1400 in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, trailing only favorite Scottie Scheffler (+300) in a loaded 2026 Pebble Beach field with the first tee times coming at 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Other Pebble Beach contenders include Si Woo Kim at +2000, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele at +2500 and Cameron Young, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley and Justin Rose all at +2700. Chris Gotterup is also at +2700 after collecting his second win of the season last week. Before locking in any 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, or making any PGA DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the WM Phoenix Open 2026: Hideki Matsuyama, who is coming off a playoff loss against Chris Gotterup at the WM Phoenix Open, doesn't even crack the top 10 this week despite being at +3000 in the odds. Matsuyama finished outside the top 10 in his first two event of the season, and he's finished T48 and T71 in his two appearances at this event. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: The model is extremely high on Kim. He has been one of the hottest golfers on Tour so far this year, finishing no worse than T11 in his four events. He's been T6 or better in his last three events, and is coming off a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T2 the prior week at the Farmers Insurance Open. He's also finished in the top 15 in this event in two straight seasons. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks
2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, favorites
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +300
Rory McIlroy +1400
Si Woo Kim +2000
Xander Schauffele +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Cameron Young +2700
Viktor Hovland +2700
Chris Gotterup +2700
Russell Henley +2700
Justin Rose +2700
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Maverick McNealy +3000
Matt Fitzpatrick +3300
Jake Knapp +3500
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Ben Griffin +3500
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Ludvig Åberg +3500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4000
Jason Day +4000
Collin Morikawa +4500
Sepp Straka +4500
Daniel Berger +5000
J.J. Spaun +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Pierceson Coody +5000
Harris English +5000
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Min Woo Lee+6000
Sam Burns +6000
Ryan Gerard +6000
Taylor Pendrith +7000
Rickie Fowler +7000
Kurt Kitayama +7500
Wyndham Clark +7500
Nick Taylor +7500
Jacob Bridgeman +8000
Harry Hall +8000
Keegan Bradley +8000
Corey Conners +8000
Jordan Spieth +8000